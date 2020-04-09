Distance Volunteering Opportunities Here

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, April 9, 2020

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) has compiled a list of ways to volunteer in Maryland’s 5th District communities during this uncertain time when it is important to check in on friends, family, and neighbors. Although we might not be able to physically be with them, the congressman said,now is an important time to let them know you are thinking of them.

“We will overcome this virus, but only if we work together,” he said.

While all should follow the Centers for Disease Control guidance to help slow the spread of virus and minimize time away from our homes, there are some volunteer opportunities that the congressman wanted to share.

Donate Blood: Hospitals and blood banks are facing severe shortages as blood drives are canceled and fewer individuals are donating. It is safe and easy to donate, and your donation can help save the lives of multiple Marylanders. To see if you qualify to donate or to find an American Red Cross donation location, click here.

Assist Local Food Banks: Many of our fellow neighbors are struggling with access to food during this pandemic. The Capital Area Food Bank and the Maryland Food Bank serve families in the Fifth District and are seeking donations and volunteers to pack food. Click here for more information about the Capital Area Food Bank. Click here to learn more about the Maryland Food Bank. Feed St. Mary’s is a new food bank recently opened in St. Mary’s County.

Meals on Wheels: Meals on Wheels serves seniors in the Fifth District who need assistance grocery shopping, and also delivers meals directly to their homes. Click here to learn more about the program and learn how you can help.

Maryland Responds Program: The state of Maryland has organized a registration system for medical and public health officials to volunteer during this pandemic. If you are willing to help during this pandemic, click here to register.

The congressman encourages all Fifth District residents to continue to share their concerns and insights by contacting his office or connecting with him on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.