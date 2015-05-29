Democrat of the Year is Karl Kirby Pence

Posted for Community First

The Democratic Club of St. Mary’s County’s Annual Democrat of the Year Dinner will honor Karl Kirby Pence.

The dinner will be June 4, 2015 with the social hour from 6 to 7 pm followed by dinner at Olde Breton Inn, 21890 Society Hill Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

The annual dinner is $65 per person, and $120 for two. A table is $500. For Reservations contact joebelanger600@gmail.

In addition to Mr. Pence, 2015 Honorees include Darlene Johnson, receiving the Mary Ann Chasen Award, Eddie Bailie receiving the John G. Lancaster Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award to be presented to Roy Dyson.

This year’s Rising Star Award is being given to two honorees: Justin Fiore and Roderick Lewis. The Excellence in Service Award goes to John Bohanan.

The Democratic Club is looking for sponsors for the event. Sponsorship levels include:

Gold Sponsor $875 or higher – Listed Top Level Sponsor on all advertisements, social media and announcements leading up to the event; full page advertisement in the event program; and 8 tickets to the event.

Silver Sponsor $475 – Listed as a sponsor on all advertisements, social media and announcements leading up to the event; 1/2 page in the event program; and 4 tickets to the event.

Bronze Sponsor $225 – Advertisement the night of the event; 1/4 page in the event program; and 2 tickets to the event.