Defense Summit: “Technology, Innovation & Capability to the Warfighter”

The Patuxent Partnership will present its third annual Defense Summit, “Technology, Innovation and Capability to the Warfighter,” on November 19.

The event will take place from 8am to 4:45pm at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART Building in California, MD.

Here is a draft agenda (subject to change) for the summit:

7:30 – 8am Check-in/Coffee/Networking

8 – 8:30am Welcome and Introductions by Bonnie Green, TPP executive director, and Steve Spehn, Deputy Science Advisor, US European Command

8:30 – 9:15am Speaker Mieke Eoyang, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy

9:15 – 10am Jim Woolsey, SME – AI implications for the DoD Workforce and beyond

10 – 10:15am Break

10:15 – 11am Russell Rumbaugh, former Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management and Comptroller)-The US Navy and Space

11 – 12:15pm Panel: Developing the Government Owned Digital Airspace (confirmed)

12:15 – 1:15pm Lunch

1:15 – 2pm Steve Wills, PhD, Navalist , Center for Maritime Strategy-US Shipbuilding Capabilities, and John Lehman III, former naval aviator, staff, former US Senate staff (McCain), shipbuilding executive

John Lehman III, former naval aviator, staff, former US Senate staff (McCain), shipbuilding executive 2 – 2:30pm The View from NAWCAD Forward

2:30 -2:45pm Break

2:45 – 4pm Panel: Nontraditional Technology, Tools, Innovation and OTAs/ Anduril (Confirmed), Shield AI (Confirmed), Palintir (Greg Little – Confirmed), Castelion (invited)

4:00 – 4:15pm Closing Remarks

Defense Summit sponsors to date are Diamond sponsor, Northrop Grumman; Platinum sponsor, ManTech; Silver sponsors, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, COLSA, and CDW-G.

Early registration and fees for the summit are available here. NOTE: Pre-registration will close Monday, November 17, 2025, at noon or until the event reaches maximum capacity.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.