Sunday, July 13, 2025

The St. Mary’s County Health Department is accepting applications for the Public Health Junior Fellowship program through July 18, 2025.

The program allows St. Mary’s high school and college students to learn about community health issues.

Student fellows serve on the youth advisory committee for the health department and explore community health concerns with public health professionals. Youth advisory committee members promote health and wellness at their home schools and gather input from their peers about community health challenges.

“The Public Health Junior Fellowship is a fantastic way for local high school and college students to explore a career in public health while developing their leadership skills,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s health officer. “Our fellows will be in the thick of public health work – learning about local health issues, organizing their peers into action, and shaping the future of community health for our county.”

Interested students should apply here and agree to offer a minimum of three hours of their time per month.

For additional information, email [email protected].

The deadline to submit an application is July 18.