Southern Maryland Higher Education Center presents a workshop for managers focusing on cyber-attacks on corporations and critical infrastructure from 5:30 to 7:30 pm Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. There is no registration fee, but an RSVP is requested. Please call 301-737-2500 to register.

The workshop covers an information sharing strategy for real-time intelligence feeds, issues in hacking and cyber terrorism, and information building.

Billed as Discovering the Future, the workshop leader is Dr. Thomas A. Johnson, associate vice president and chief of strategic strategies, for Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Dr. Johnson is the program leader for the Cybersecurity Program at Webster University. He serves as a member of the board of directors of the SANS Technology Institute, and was the co-founder and chairman of the board of directors of the California Sciences Institute. He was also one of the founding partners of the Forensic Data Center ,a company focused on computer forensics.

He has published seven books and 13 referred articles and holds copyright on four software programs. His chapter, “Infrastructure Warriors: A Threat to the U.S. Homeland,” was published by the Strategic Studies Institute of the US Army War College.

In addition to lecturing at the US Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, he has also lectured at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and numerous universities.

Dr. Johnson previously was as a member of the Electronic Crime Task Force, US Secret Service – New York and San Francisco field offices, and a member of the FBI Infraguard program. He was a member of the Information Technology Working Group, and served as chair of the Task Force Group on Combating High Technology Crime for the National Institute of Justice.

Dr. Johnson was an adviser to the Judicial Council of California on the Court Technology Task Force.

Southern Maryland Higher Education Center is at 44219 Airport Road in California, Maryland. The event will be held in Room 135 in Classroom Building II.