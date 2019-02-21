CTI Opens New Headquarters at St. Mary’s Airport

Local leaders have long had the idea to create an innovation district at and around the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport. Infrastructure development and enhancements have long been the topics of conversation. The good news in 2019, as the airport celebrates its 50th year, is that the concept has begun to take shape. Much of the growth experienced is directly related to the aviation industry, but other nearby businesses are prospering too. Ken Reed of S. Hunt Aero is proud of the changes at the airport, but he also wants the community to know of other businesses that chose to set up shop in the area.

Nearby is a local firm that is celebrating its successes in the high-tech software and systems engineering fields.

Chesapeake Technology International, or CTI, is a local advanced technology engineering corporation dedicated to providing top-quality software and systems engineering and fielded system operational and technical support. The company began operations in St. Mary’s County in April 2000. Its founders Mike Kepferle, Kevin Satow, and Dustan Hellwig established the firm initially to develop software and hardware in support of the EA-6B Electronic Attack program. Since then, CTI has expanded across the country to provide a large number of operator-focused technology solutions for military and intelligence applications, including electronic warfare, Command Control Communications and Computer Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), tactical manned and unmanned systems, and airborne weapon system training and simulation.

They are experts in real-time, decision support software, surveillance and electronic attack systems, sensor integration, and information management.

The veteran-owned company was founded to provide high-end engineering and systems development in a collaborative environment that is product and customer focused. They seek out and continue to hire top-notch engineers and veterans to work with operational personnel developing and delivering the best solutions for the warfighter or intelligence program customers.

With its headquarters in California, MD, a few miles north of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, CTI also has satellite offices in San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Camarillo, CA, near NAS Point Mugu, as well as Denver, Colorado, and Chantilly, Virginia. Currently CTI provides engineering solutions and support primarily for the Navy, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, and Army.

CTI’s new headquarters is located at 44191 Airport Road, Suite D in California, MD. 20619. More information about the company can be found at www.ctic-inc.com.

S. Hunt Aero is a locally based, entrepreneurial development company working in partnership with St. Mary’s County and other private firms to upgrade and enhance economic opportunities at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.