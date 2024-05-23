CSM VEX Robotics Competes on World Stage

The Patuxent Partnership is a sponsor of the CSM competitive robotics team – the Talons. (Photo courtesy of the College of Southern Maryland)

The College of Southern Maryland Talon robotics team recently competed at the VexU Robotics World Championship in Dallas, TX. The Patuxent Partnership is a sponsor.

At Worlds, CSM placed 20th in their division out of 58 university teams and was ranked as the number one community college team in the world. The team also placed 20th in skills out of the 112 university and college teams at Worlds. CSM was the first team in the Innovate division to win the Autonomous Win Point and one of only five university teams to get the AWP more than once.

CSM’s Talons participated in four regional competitions this year, ultimately earning their spot at the World Championship based on their skills high score, the 28th best in the world. They also received the Judges Award, which recognizes teams who the judges feel deserve special recognition, at the Mid-Atlantic VEXU Over/Under Tournament held at the University of Delaware in March.

The team has no shortage of such accolades earned over the years. They’ve collected more than one dozen trophies. Earlier this year, the Talons hosted the Southern Maryland VEX Robotics Competition Tournament for middle and high school students at CSM, volunteering as scorekeepers, referees, and judges at the tournament.

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

