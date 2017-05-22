CSM Nursing Programs Re-Accredited

Two of the Health Sciences Division programs at the College of Southern Maryland have been re-accredited. The the Associate Nursing Degree and Practical Nursing Certificate programs at the college have been granted eight years of accreditation with the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

Accreditation for colleges is a voluntary, peer-review process and it recognizes programs that have met or exceeded standards and criteria for education quality. The process is important because it provides an external measure of the program’s caliber. Also, most graduate schools require students to complete their undergraduate education at an accredited school.

“Receiving full accreditation and being told that we are in compliance with all standards validates the nursing faculty and staff commitment to student success and excellence in nursing education,” said Laura Polk, chair of CSM’s Health Sciences Division. “We know we have an amazing program … but it is great to hear that from an agency that compares programs nationally.”

Accreditation commissioners were sure to point out the strength of CSM’s student support services, writing, “Student support services are extensive on each of the three campuses and reflect a strong commitment by the college and the nursing program to promote student success.”

The process to become accredited is demanding and time-consuming, Ms. Polk said, as is focuses on continuous improvement. It requires data collection and analysis annually, writing a self-study, preparing for and participating in the site visit, then responding to reports from the site visitor and Evaluation Review Panel. “I want to personally thank the nursing faculty and staff for their contributions to the process and their commitment to providing our students with a strong foundation in nursing principles that prepares them for entry in the nursing profession,” Ms. Polk said. “Their work was clearly recognized by the commissioners as they affirmed the quality of the CSM nursing programs.”

The Practical Nursing Certificate program at CSM was established in 1975; initial accreditation was earned in 1979. It has maintained continuous accreditation since 1979 in compliance with all standards. The college’s Associate Degree in Nursing program was established in 1979; initial accreditation was received in 1987. That program has maintained accreditation since 1987 in compliance with all standards.

