CSM Night of Engineering is Nov. 7

College of Southern Maryland is hosting a Night of Engineering from 6 to 7:30 pm Nov. 7, 2018, at the CSM Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Auditorium, 22950 Hollywood Road.

The Night of Engineering is a great opportunity for current and potential students to get information about the College of Southern Maryland’s Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering partnership with the University of Maryland College Park and Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), located at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station in St. Mary’s County.

The event is free, but RSVPs are appreciated to ensure adequate resources for all participants. RSVP on the college’s website. For more information, visit the website or call the college at 301-934-7566.

College of Southern Maryland’s Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering partnership offers, in partnership with the University of Maryland, this seamless pathway to a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering. The college offers the Associate of Science Engineering Degree to its students. Then, upon completing the engineering curriculum at CSM, students can transfer with junior status to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Maryland.

Students can also apply to do an internship with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, a division of NAVAIR, with the possibility of an employment opportunity upon successful graduation and completion of the Pathway Program requirements.

Students in the program can take all their classes in Southern Maryland at CSM and then at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center in Hollywood, Md., to complete their junior and senior classes with UMD.

Students in the program usually have three classes per semester at SMHEC and one class at UMD’s campus in College Park. Another class can be taken online or through an electronically based distance education service.

NAWCAD and UMD have established a state-of-the-art engineering laboratory that supports junior- and senior-level engineering courses at SMHEC.

