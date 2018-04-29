CSM Music Events Sure to Hit Right Note

The College of Southern Maryland will offer several opportunities to hear music performed by students as well as faculty members. CSM Music Events in May include:

CSM Music Student Honors Recital. 2:30 pm May 3. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Students recommended by CSM’s private studio teachers will perform. Free. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-943-7828, or visit the college’s website.

CSM Spring Choral Concert. 7:30 pm May 3. College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Hollywood-Leonardtown Road, Leonardtown. The CSM Chorale and CSM Chamber Choir will perform a spring concert of traditional, contemporary and popular choral pieces. Admission is $5 in advance, $7 the day of the concert; $5 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-943-7828.

CSM Pops Concert. 7 pm May 5. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Business and Industry (BI) Building, Room 113, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM music ensembles will be featured in this annual pops concert. Tickets $12 in advance; $15 the day of the show. $12 for seniors/military with ID and youth of high school age and younger. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-943-7828.

CSM Music Performance: Southern Maryland Concert Band. 8 pm May 12. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The Southern Maryland Concert Band collaborates with CSM’s music program in a performance that will feature a variety of music styles in a tribute to the director of the band and the early years of the band’s history. $5 in advance, $7 day of concert; $5 for seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-943-7828.

CSM Ward Virts Concert Series: Anthony Zwerdling, baritone; Stephen Johnson, piano. 3 pm May 13. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. CSM music faculty members baritone Anthony Zwerdling and pianist Stephen Johnson will perform as part of the Inaugural Festivities for CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy. Doors open at 2:30 pm. Free. 301-934-7828 or visit the college’s website.

CSM Benny C. Morgan Recital Series: Faculty Showcase. 7:30 pm May 18, College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Auditorium, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. The community is invited to the CSM Faculty Showcase, a concert that will feature musical performances and readings of original poetry by CSM music and Literature faculty. The showcase is part of the special events surrounding CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy’s Inauguration. A reception will start at 7:30 pm, followed by the concert at 8 pm. Admission to the recitals in the series is free due to the generosity of community sponsors. Click here for more information.

