CSM Is Pax Partnership’s Member of Year

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Pictured are Scott White, left, president of The Patuxent Partnership Board of Directors; Dr. Yolanda Wilson, president of the College of Southern Maryland, and Bonnie Green, executive director of The Patuxent Partnership.

The College of Southern Maryland has been named the 2024 Member of the Year by The Patuxent Partnership. TPP is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing science, technology, and growing the STEM workforce pipeline in Southern Maryland.

The announcement came during TPP’s annual dinner June 3 in Historic St. Mary’s City. The event brought together more than 300 members and guests, including special guest speaker VADM Carl Chebi, commander of NAVAIR.

CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson accepted the award on behalf of the college and expressed gratitude for the ongoing partnership between CSM and TPP.

Dr. Wilson highlighted how TPP’s support helped CSM expand and upgrade its cyber labs, an investment that directly enabled the college to launch the Cyber Workforce Accelerator Program. With the dedicated cyber range now fully operational at the Barbara Ives Cyber Lab on the Leonardtown campus, the college is providing cutting-edge training in a high-demand field.

“A shining example is The Patuxent Partnership’s support this past year to expand and upgrade CSM’s cyber labs, which directly led to our ability to quickly accept the statewide initiative and stand up the Cyber Workforce Accelerator Program,” Dr. Wilson said.

In addition to supporting cybersecurity education, TPP has been instrumental in funding STEM scholarships, enhancing programming, and championing student initiatives like the award-winning CSM Robotics Team. Dr. Wilson noted that these efforts “directly impact our work to expand access, build momentum, and create mobility for our students.”

In presenting the award, TPP Executive Director Bonnie Green praised CSM’s leadership in preparing Southern Maryland’s future workforce.

“CSM is the heart of Southern Maryland,” Ms. Green said. “Their work across STEM education, workforce development, and community engagement is a model of what strong partnerships can achieve.”

The Member of the Year award reflects the strength of the ongoing collaboration between CSM and TPP, and a shared commitment to innovation, opportunity, and long-term investment in the region’s success.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.