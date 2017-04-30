CSM Exhibit Showcases Student Artwork

Art students honored at the College of Southern Maryland’s Annual Juried Student Exhibition include, from left, Terri Bell, Donna Wilson, Kate Kimble, Linda Gottfried, and Jasmine Adams. Nataline Beckley, another award winner, is not pictured. The CSM exhibit will be open to the public through May 5, 2017.

Artwork by College of Southern Maryland students is being showcased at the La Plata Campus until May 5.

The Annual Juried Student Exhibition features fanciful ceramic vases and objects, including a yacht on the water and an eye-catching water bird in the reeds, thought-provoking photography that offers an artist’s view of the ordinary, and paintings, drawings, and prints that require a variety of techniques to create.

The CSM exhibit, which is free and open to the public, is on display at the Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery in the Fine Arts Center (FA Building) on the La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Road.

“This is an opportunity for our students to experience the process of applying for a juried exhibition. This type of exhibition is an important component of being a working artist and it is also an opportunity for students to have their work evaluated by an outside juror,” said CSM Associate Professor and Gallery Director Katherine Sifers, the show’s coordinator.

Several of the student artists participating in this year’s exhibition were noted for special honors at an awards presentation and reception attended by art program sponsors, CSM faculty and students April 18 in the Fine Arts Center. Matthew Moore, an internationally exhibited artist and the chair of visual arts and humanities at Anne Arundel Community College, was this year’s invited juror, selecting the winners of all the awards except for the Faculty Purchase Prizes.

Kate Kimble of La Plata won a Fine Arts Faculty Purchase Prize for “Silver Teapots,” a charcoal and colored pencil drawing. Donna Wilson of Waldorf also won this prize and the photography and graphic design prize for her photo “Gourd on Ladder.”

Jasmine Adams of Waldorf won the ceramics award for “Converse,” a clay piece shaped like a Converse athletic shoe and painted red, with clouds and a face detail. “This is such a surprising work,” Mr. Moore said in his comments. “I feel like it must do a good job of conveying the character of the owner of this shoe.”

Terri Bell of Indian Head won the painting and drawing award for “lamururl,” an oil painting of a woman without a face. “I really love the texture of this piece,” Mr. Moore said.

The Juror’s Honorable Mention award went to Nataline Beckley of Upper Marlboro for “Photogram,” a silver gelatin print from photography of an animal skull, moths and fauna. “Someone has been spending a lot of time in the darkroom,” Mr. Moore said. “This work keeps grabbing my attention.”

The Juror’s Prize went to Linda Gottfried of Cobb Island for “Gandaberunda,” an intricate ceramic urn that features ceramic “feathers” covering the piece and topped by a two-headed bird. “I just can’t stop looking at this piece. … I love the detail of the feathers,” Mr. Moore said.

In addition to the awards presentation, the four winners of the 2017-2018 Walter Grove Scholarship were announced at the reception. The merit-based scholarship has been provided for CSM art students annually for the last 18 years by Jane and Walter Grove, who were present at the event. The couple established the scholarship in memory of their late son, who was an art student at CSM.

Professor George Bedell recognized the Groves as “great patrons of the arts.”

Scholarship winners are Lucas Snyder, 18, of Indian Head; Krista Ayers, 49, of Waldorf; Charles Furby, 32, of Waldorf; and Arisa Alston, 18, of Waldorf.

“This scholarship brings me closer to my dreams of working as an animator or designer,” Ms. Alston said. She added that she required the scholarship to attend college and would not have attended without that assistance.

The Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 9 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. For information on the visual arts at CSM, click here. To view a gallery of photos from the CSM exhibit, visit here.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.