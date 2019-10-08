Crash Raises Concerns About Safety of Vintage Planes

Posted by Java Joe on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

The Associated Press reports the recent B-17 Flying Fortress World War II bomber crash in Connecticut raises questions about vintage plane safety. The plane was being flown by Ernest “Mac” McCauley, 75, who was regarded as one of the most experienced B-17 pilots in the US, reports US News & World Report.

It’s Fleet Week in San Francisco this week. The F-35 JSF is the military’s newest and most high-tech jet, and it’s appearing in SF’s Fleet Week for the first time, reports ABC 7 News. The Air Force’s F-35 demo team will be operating the jet.

Will Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology, and logistics, officially opened the Program Executive Office for Advanced Aircraft at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio last week, reports Military.com. Three years ago, the service laid out plans for what its future fighter jets might look like; the new office aims to turn the vision into reality.

China’s high-tech weaponry was on display last week at a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. Bloomberg touches on some of the highlights and the fighter-jet flybys. According to Chinese state television, approximately 40 percent of the hardware on display had never been seen in public before, reports Gizmodo Australia.

The US has begun withdrawing troops from northern Syria, reports Military Times, paving the way for a Turkish operation against Kurdish fighters in the border area. The Kurds, former US officials and a senior Republican senator warned Monday that the US pullout could give ISIS room to rebuild, reports CBS News.

SecState Mike Pompeo says the US appears to be finalizing a $36 million agreement with Montenegro to sell them dozens of the Army’s brand-new Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, reports Breaking Defense.

The US Army has disqualified Raytheon and Rheinmetall’s bid for the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle prototype competition, Defense News reports.

The race between Boeing’s F-18 jet and the Airbus Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft to replace Germany’s fighter-bombers has tilted toward the Boeing plane, Defense News reports.

The US Naval Academy is asking fans, alumni, and others to stop throwing food and drinks at midshipmen as they march to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium ahead of home football games, reports Capital Gazette.

ESPN’s College GameDay will begin the 2020 football season in Ireland, where Navy will play Notre Dame, reports ESPN News Service.

US Today takes a look at graduation rates around the country. See where the California-Lexington Park area ranks.

The US Navy’s newest Virginia-class attack submarine, the future Oregon, was christened in Groton, CT., last week.

Contract:

Schuyler Line Navigation Co. LLC, Annapolis, Maryland, is awarded an $11,803,500 modification under a previously awarded firm, fixed-price contract (N32205-18-C-3508) to fund the first one-year option period. The option will continue to provide one US flagged vessel (SLNC Goodwill) in support of the Department of Defense Logistics Agency Energy for the transportation of clean petroleum products in the Far East region. The current contract includes a 12-month base period, three 12-month option periods and one 11-month option period. Work will be performed in the Far East region, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 14, 2020. Fiscal 2020 working capital funds in the amount of $2,950,875 will be obligated at time of award and each quarter thereafter and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2021 working capital funds will be funded for the remainder of the option. Military Sealift Command, headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N32205-18-C-3508).

