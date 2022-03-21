Crab Pot Pitch Competition Is On!

Southern Maryland’s top pitch competition is back and any entrepreneur with a cutting-edge and innovative business is welcome to register. Entrepreneurs compete for cash startup funding. There are cash prizes and fresh crabs as well as opportunities for networking. The deadline to submit is April 4.

The Crab Pot Pitch competition will be held from 6 to 8 pm Thursday, May 12, at the University System of Southern Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART Building at 44219 Airport Road in California.

Made popular by television shows like ABC’s “Shark Tank,” pitch contests provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to present their ideas to a panel of judges or investors in front of an audience.

The event is hosted by Southern Maryland Innovates, an organization with the mission to grow and connect the innovation and technology entrepreneurship community in Southern Maryland. And to serve as the connective hub between various groups that represent a casual and high impact opportunity to meet people interested in innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship in Southern Maryland.

This year, the pitch competition will expand to encompass two tracks, each with its own prizes: The Tech Venture Track and the Main Street Track. Speed rounds well be held virtually April 21. All finalists will pitch on the finals stage on May 12.

Register to attend the speed round and final pitch competition as a spectator here.