COVID Testing Site at Bay District Closing

Two Sites to Open at School-Based Health Centers

The St. Mary’s County Health Department COVID-19 testing site at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department in Lexington Park is closing. The last day of operations will be today, Friday, March 26.

The health department team thanks the fire department and St. Mary’s County government for use of the BDVFD facility over the past few months.

SMCHD will be opening two new COVID-19 testing sites at the new school-based health centers beginning Monday, March 29, 2021:

Locations:

SMCHD Main Office at 21580 Peabody St in Leonardtown

Monday – Friday from 9 am – 3:30 pm

New! Spring Ridge Middle School at 19856 Three Notch Rd in Lexington Park

Spring Break Community Hours (March 29, 2021 – April 2, 2021 only) Monday – Thursday from 9 am – 6 pm; Friday 9 am – 2 pm

Community Hours (Beginning April 5, 2021) # Monday – Thursday from 3 – 6 pm

Daytime hours will be restricted to school access only

New! Margaret Brent Middle School at 29675 Point Lookout Road in Mechanicsville

Community Hours: Monday – Thursday from 3 – 6 pm

Daytime hours will be restricted to school access only

No appointment or doctor’s order needed for testing

Free of charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.)

Available for those who live or work in St. Mary’s County

More information on local COVID-19 testing is available at www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing.