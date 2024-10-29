County TechBook Getting an Update

Calling all St. Mary’s County tech companies and support organizations. The Patuxent Partnership reminds these groups to update listings for the next issue of the St. Mary’s County Technology Resource Book.

Visit the Digital Techbook Listing where you can find your current profile and provide updates, hit submit, and that’s it! If your company isn’t currently listed, there is also an option to add your company.

The new edition is in progress, and updated information is needed.

Deadline for submission is October 31, 2024.

The TechBook is an essential asset for business growth and workforce development, crafted to support technology companies and allied organizations within the vibrant community of St Mary’s County.

By providing the most up-to-date information, you open doors to unparalleled networking opportunities and strategic partnerships. Make sure you are part of this community resource.

If your technology company has an office in St. Mary’s County and would like to be included in the book, click here or contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development at 301-475-4200, ext. *1400.

