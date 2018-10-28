County Seeks Volunteers for Board Vacancies

Citizens seeking an opportunity to play a more active role in the community now have an opportunity to do so by serving on a St. Mary’s County board, commission, or committee.

The St. Mary’s County commissioners are making a call to citizens interested in volunteering their time to serve on various boards. Detailed descriptions of the various boards and membership application are available on the county’s website. Applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

Some of the boards, commissions, and committees with vacancies include:

Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission

Airport Advisory Committee

Board of Trustees Museum Division, Department of Recreation & Parks

Commission for Women

Commission on Aging

Commission on the Environment

Commission on People with Disabilities

Historic Preservation Commission

Human Relations Commission

Recreation & Parks Board

Social Services Board

Tri-County Animal Shelter Board

Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board

The following vacancies have special requirements:

Board of Appeals – Candidates knowledge of Planning, Growth and Development a plus

Economic Development Commission – Small Business Owner

Metropolitan Commission – Must live in the 7th District

Plumbing Fuel Gas Board – Must be a Licensed Plumber

Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary’s County – Candidates must have an accounting background

Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. *1700 for more information.

