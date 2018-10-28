County Seeks Volunteers for Board Vacancies
Citizens seeking an opportunity to play a more active role in the community now have an opportunity to do so by serving on a St. Mary’s County board, commission, or committee.
The St. Mary’s County commissioners are making a call to citizens interested in volunteering their time to serve on various boards. Detailed descriptions of the various boards and membership application are available on the county’s website. Applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.
Some of the boards, commissions, and committees with vacancies include:
- Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission
- Airport Advisory Committee
- Board of Trustees Museum Division, Department of Recreation & Parks
- Commission for Women
- Commission on Aging
- Commission on the Environment
- Commission on People with Disabilities
- Historic Preservation Commission
- Human Relations Commission
- Recreation & Parks Board
- Social Services Board
- Tri-County Animal Shelter Board
- Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board
The following vacancies have special requirements:
- Board of Appeals – Candidates knowledge of Planning, Growth and Development a plus
- Economic Development Commission – Small Business Owner
- Metropolitan Commission – Must live in the 7th District
- Plumbing Fuel Gas Board – Must be a Licensed Plumber
- Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary’s County – Candidates must have an accounting background
Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. *1700 for more information.
