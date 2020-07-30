County Seeks Grant to Support Homeless, Senior Populations

Posted by Three Oaks Center on Thursday, July 30, 2020

The St. Mary’s County commissioners have authorized a grant application for the Department of Aging & Human Services for $200,000 to fund COVID-19 related needs and services for homeless individuals in St. Mary’s County during their July 20, meeting. If awarded, the grant from the Maryland Department of Housing & Community Development will be provided to the county and passed through to the Three Oaks Center in Lexington Park for the Southern Maryland Continuum of Care for this vulnerable population.

Three Oaks Center is a nonprofit organization that fulfills the need in Southern Maryland to provide food and shelter for the homeless population in the area.

Three Oaks offers programs that provide the homeless in St. Mary’s County with housing, stabilization, assessment, and referral to appropriate resources so that they may return to living productive, self-sufficient lives in the community.

In a separate agenda item, the commissioners approved a Senior Care Award of $124,981to fund services for residents 65 years or older who may be at risk of nursing home placement. The program allows seniors to live with dignity in their own homes at a lower cost than nursing facility care. St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services has coordinated the Senior Care Program for more than 20 years.

The commissioners’ meetings may be viewed live on Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95, and repeated Friday evenings at 6:30 pm or anytime on demand on the county government YouTube Channel.

