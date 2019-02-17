County Govt., Libraries Closed Presidents Day

All St. Mary’s County government and Metropolitan Commission administrative offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in observance of Presidents Day. Administrative offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

The St. Andrews Landfill, the six convenience centers and St. Mary’s Transit System will operate under normal hours on Monday, Feb. 18. However, the Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program will not provide services for the senior nutrition centers and or SSTAP appointments.

All St. Mary’s County Library locations will be closed on Monday, Feb. 18.

All three senior activity centers will be closed. No home-delivered meals deliveries will be made.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse museum and Historic Park will be open from noon to 4 pm on Feb. 18.

