County Govt. Juneteenth Schedule

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, June 18, 2025

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Thursday, June 19, 2025, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Offices will resume normal operating schedules Friday, June 20.

The June 19 closure also includes:

St. Mary’s County libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

Senior activity centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern), and there will be no home-delivered meals

St. Mary’s Transit System

Department of Recreation & Parks indoor programs and facilities (exceptions below)

Animal Adoption & Resource Center

The following county government operations will be open June 19:

Convenience centers (9:30am to 5pm)

St. Andrew’s Landfill (8am to 4:30pm)

Great Mills Pool (11am to 5pm)

Wellness & Aquatics Center (6am to noon)

St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum

Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant

The St. Mary’s Museums Division, in partnership with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions, will offer free open houses at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse and the US Colored Troops Interpretive Center at Lexington Manor Passive Park for Juneteenth from 11am to 2pm Thursday, June 19, through Saturday, June 21. Learn more about the schoolhouse here.

Health Department Operations for the Juneteenth Holiday

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be closed on June 19. This includes the main office in Leonardtown and all satellite offices. Normal operations will resume on Friday, June 20.

Learn more about SMCHD programs, services, and hours of operation here.

The health department also announced the temporary closures of the School-Based Health Centers at Margaret Brent and Spring Ridge Middle Schools between June 17 and June 23.

Normal operations are expected to resume on Tuesday, June 24.