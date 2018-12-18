Contract Pre-Solicitation Conference Set

Commander Fleet Readiness Center, or COMFRC, has scheduled a Pre-Solicitation Conference for Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, to discuss a requirement for contractors. COMFRC is developing an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity Multiple Award Contract, which will support Fleet Readiness Centers. The event is being publicized with help from The Patuxent Partnership.

The conference will be held at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

The Fleet Readiness Centers are comprised of Fleet Readiness Center Southeast at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, FL; Fleet Readiness Center East at Marine Corp Air Station Cherry Point, NC; and Fleet Readiness Center Southwest at Naval Air Station North Island, CA.

The centers are depot-level maintenance centers whose responsibilities include reworking, repairing, and overhauling various aircraft, engines, and components. In support of depot-level maintenance operations, a variety of industrial plant equipment along with equipment sustainment efforts is needed to adequately support and meet various fleet aircraft schedules.

The purpose of the contract action is to procure, upgrade, replace, repair, and maintain industrial plant equipment used to support the FRC’s industrial operations. This comprehensive contract will deliver a full scope of cost-effective, innovative equipment solutions and capabilities that support COMFRC in their mission to resolve complex challenges, increase productivity, create opportunities for equipment consolidation, footprint reduction, and common solutions at different locations across the country.

COMFRC anticipates that the contract action will include multiple functional areas for several types of equipment that fall under a similar umbrella and a possible period of performance up to eight years.

More information and updates will be posted to the Federal Business Opportunities website.

