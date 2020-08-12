Consider Membership in Naval Aviation Systems Consortium

Membership in the Naval Aviation Systems Consortium (NASC) is open to large and small businesses, nonprofits, and academic institutions. The Patuxent Partnership reminds those interested that new members can join at any time by completing a simple online application.

Membership dues are waived for all new members in their first year. Annual dues thereafter will be $500. All academic institutions are exempt from membership dues.

NASC has been formed to support the technology needs of the Naval Air Warfare Centers (NAWCs) and the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) through the use of Other Transaction Authority. NASC is being built as an agile, collaborative, and enduring enterprise with world-class capabilities that will provide the US Navy with broad reach, robust competition and a comprehensive range of technology solutions.

Through NASC’s unique structure, consortium members will be able to work with the government to identify opportunities, target their technology offerings, expand into new markets, and grow their businesses.

Consortium Management Group Inc. manages the consortium and administers the Other Transaction Agreement with Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), serving as an independent, transparent single interface between members and the government.

