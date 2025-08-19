Congressional App Challenge Now Open

Registration for the 2025 Congressional App Challenge is now open. Students in middle and high school can submit their applications prior to noon October 30, 2025, to be considered by Rep. Steny H. Hoyer’s office.

The Congressional App Competition, a competition designed to engage a student’s creativity and encourage their participation in computer science, was established by members of the US House of Representatives in 2013.

The competition is a nationwide event that allows high school students from across the country to compete by creating and exhibiting their software application, or “app,” for mobile, tablet, or computer devices on a platform of their choice.

The challenge is open to all high school and middle school students and all those eligible to attend public high school or middle school in Maryland’s 5th Congressional District. Students may work individually or in teams of up to four. All entries must be original in concept, design, and execution. Students entering the competition must register in advance to show their intent to participate and then submit their app’s source code along with a YouTube or VIMEO video that demos/explains their app and what they learned through this competition.

