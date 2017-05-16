Concerns Mount Over Vulnerability to Cyberattacks

Posted by Java Joe on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the Internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Defense Systems reports congressional leaders raised alarms last week about increasing US vulnerability to cyberattacks and expressed concern that current military deterrence activities fall short of what is needed. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) says the US effort is substantially lacking.

Russia and China will likely use their cyber-warfare and cyber-espionage capabilities to challenge the US, The National Interest reports. Both nations possess highly capable forces that can steal information or attack American infrastructure. Classified data on some of the US’ military hardware — including the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and V-22 Osprey — is now in the hands of foreign adversaries, the article states.

The “WannaCry” malicious software cyberattack paralyzed computers around the globe Monday morning, The New York Times reports. Among those hit, Great Britain’s hospital network, Germany’s national railway, and other companies and government agencies worldwide.

Ground testing on Boeing’s KC-46 aerial refueling tanker is scheduled to move to NAS Pax River next month, the Everett Herald reports. The KC-46 will be the most versatile tanker in the world, Boeing officials say, though testing is running behind schedule.

The Army and Marine Corps continue to work to reduce the weight of troops’ body armor, Army Times reports. On average, body armor weighs about 27 pounds, according to a GAO report.

The Army is testing a wave relay radio technology that enables soldiers to connect with one another while fighting underground, reports Defense Systems. When in a subterranean environment, line-of-sight radio connectivity and other forms of networking are often compromised.

A satellite photograph shows China deploying its latest airborne early warning and control aircraft to an air base on the fringes of the South China Sea, reports Defense News.

North Korea tested a ballistic ­missile early Sunday, South China Morning Post reports, casting a shadow over China’s Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation ­diplomatic event. This latest missile launch underscores the Kim Jung Un regime’s urgency to develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the US mainland, reports Nikkei Asian Review. The Guardian reports that the missile could be more advanced than others in North Korea’s arsenal.

The US plans to sell the United Arab Emirates $2 billion worth of Patriot missiles, The Washington Post reports, shortly before President Trump begins a tour of Middle Eastern nations.

VASec David Shulkin plans several changes at the Veterans Affairs department, including a revamp of outside medical care programs, Military Times reports. He says this can be done without a significant increase in the VA budget, or without sacrificing other programs.

Contracts:

ARINC Inc., Annapolis, Maryland (W15P7T-17-D-0140); BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland (W15P7T-17-D-0141); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0142); CGI Federal Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0143); CSRA LLC, Falls Church, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0144); DCS Corp., Alexandria, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0145); IAP Worldwide Service Inc., Cape Canaveral, Florida (W15P7T-17-D-0146); Engineering Solutions and Products LLC, Chantilly, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0147); General Dynamics Global Force LLC, Fairfax, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0148); ManTech Advanced Systems International Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0149); NCI Information Systems Inc., Reston, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0150); SGT Inc., Greenbelt, Maryland (W15P7T-17-D-0151); SRI International, Menlo Park, California (W15P7T-17-D-0152); Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W15P7T-17-D-0153); Overwatch Systems Ltd., Austin, Texas (W15P7T-17-D-0154); URS Federal Technical Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland (W15P7T-17-D-0155); AASKI Technology Inc., Tinton Falls, New Jersey (W15P7T-17-D-0100); Altamira Technologies Corp., McLean, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0101); Anavation LLC, Reston, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0102); Aranea Solutions Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W15P7T-17-D-0103); Arctic Slope Technical Services Inc., Greenbelt, Maryland (W15P7T-17-D-0104); Ausley Associates Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland (W15P7T-17-D-0105); Banc 3 Inc., Princeton, New Jersey (W15P7T-17-D-0106); BRTRC Federal Solutions Inc., Vienna, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0107); Caelum Research Corp., Rockville, Maryland (W15P7T-17-D-0108); CDO Technologies Inc., Dayton, Ohio (W15P7T-17-D-0109); Centurum Information Technology Inc., Marlton, New Jersey (W15P7T-17-D-0110); DataPath Inc., Duluth, Georgia (W15P7T-17-D-0111); DHPC Technologies Inc., Woodbridge, New Jersey (W15P7T-17-D-0113); EPS Corp., Tinton Falls, New Jersey (W15P7T-17-D-0114); FCI Enterprises LLC, Chantilly, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0114); Hyperion Inc., McLean, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0116); Incadence Strategic Solutions Corp., Manassas, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0117); Intrepid Solutions and Services Inc., Sterling, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0118); Intuitive Research and Technology Corp., Huntsville, Alabama (W15P7T-17-D-0119); Jarod and Howard Technologies Inc., Orlando, Florida (W15P7T-17-D-0120); Kingfisher Systems Inc., Falls Church, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0121); Marton Technologies Inc., Newport News, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0122); Microtechnologies Inc., Vienna, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0123); Data Systems Analysts Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0161); Modus Operandi Inc., Melbourne, Florida (W15P7T-17-D-0124); QED Systems LLC, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland (W15P7T-17-D-0125); Quantech Services Inc., Lexington, Massachusetts (W15P7T-17-D-0126); Radiance Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W15P7T-17-D-0127); RLM Communications Inc., Spring Lake, North Carolina (W15P7T-17-D-0128); RS3 JV LLC, Vienna, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0129); Sava Workforce Solutions LLC, Herndon, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0130); Scitech Services Inc., Havre De Grace, Maryland (W15P7T-17-D-0131); Sentel Corp., Alexandria, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0132); SigmaTech Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W15P7T-17-D-0133); SMS Data Products Group Inc., McLean, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0134); Systems Products and Solutions Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W15P7T-17-D-0135); McHenry Management Group Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia (W15P7T-17-D-0136); Torch Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W15P7T-17-D-0137); and United Support Services LLC,* Lawrence, Massachusetts (W15P7T-17-D-0138), will share in a $37,400,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide knowledge-based professional services for programs with command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance related requirements. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 387 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 14, 2022. US Army Contracting Command, Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

America’s Staffing Partner Inc., Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (N62645-17-D-5014); Choctaw Staffing Solutions LLC, Durant, Oklahoma (N62645-17-D-5015); Reef FSR – Healthcare LLC, Cary, North Carolina (N62645-17-D-5016); Soft Power Solutions LLC, Manassas, Virginia (N62645-17-D-5017); Standard Technology Inc., Bethesda, Maryland (N62645-17-D-5018); Stratus Federal Solutions LLC, San Antonio, Texas (N62645-17-D-5019); T.A. Consulting Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N62645-17-D-5020); and Technical Professional Services Inc., Wayland, Michigan (N62645-17-D-5021), are each being awarded a firm-fixed-priced, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award task order contract for various medically related administrative and programmatic support services. The aggregate not-to-exceed amount for these multiple award contracts combined is $129,039,001 and each company will receive at least one lot. Support services included, but not limited to medical records support, patient appointing services, clear and legible reporting support, medical evaluation board support, and general medical clerical support. Work will be performed on Naval military treatment facilities and in their associated branch clinics throughout US to include Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (14 percent); Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia (11 percent); Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Florida (10 percent); Naval Hospital Pensacola, Florida (10 percent); Naval Health Clinic Quantico, Virginia (8 percent); Naval Hospital Cherry Point, North Carolina (7 percent); Naval Health Clinic Hawaii (7 percent); Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland (5 percent); Naval Hospital Bremerton, Washington (4 percent); Naval Hospital Oak Harbor, Washington (4 percent); Naval Medical Center, San Diego, California (3 percent); Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, California (3 percent); Naval Hospital Lemoore, California (3 percent); South Carolina (3 percent); Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, California (3 percent); Naval Health Clinic Newport, Rhode Island (1 percent); Naval Health Clinic Great Lakes, Illinois (1 percent); Naval Hospital Beaufort, Naval Health Clinic Charleston, South Carolina (1 percent); Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas (1 percent); and Naval Health Clinic, Annapolis, Maryland (1 percent). Work performed under these contracts is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as orders are issued. Funding is predominantly from the Defense Health Program; however, other funding initiatives such as psychological health/traumatic brain injury, overseas contingency operations and wounded, ill, and injured may be used. These are all one-year funding types. These contracts were solicited via a multiple award electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside; 55 offers were received. The Naval Medical Logistics Command, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

American Systems Corp., Chantilly, Virginia, is being awarded a $30,346,542 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for specialized engineering and technical services in support of the development and operation of state-of-the-art air vehicle dynamic simulations and architecture, collision avoidance systems algorithm design, engineering analysis, and system acquisition in support of current and future piloted and desktop engineering simulation capabilities, aircraft trainer devices, and Department of Defense manned aircraft and unmanned air vehicles. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in May 2022. No funds are being obligated at the time of award, funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-17-D-0031).

Brooks & Perkins Inc., Cadillac, Michigan (N00174-17-D-0037); Choctaw Defense, Antlers, Oklahoma (N00174-17-D-0038); and Garrett Container Systems Inc., Accident, Maryland (N00174-17-D-0039), were awarded a $9,818,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for metal weapons containers. These metal weapons containers support shipboard storage of munitions for Navy and Marine Corps operators. he ceiling of $9,818,000 will be shared between the three contractors. Under the terms of the contracts, multiple award contract holders will compete for individual delivery orders during the base year and four one-year option periods, if exercised. If all options are exercised, the contracts will have a shared ceiling of $49,090,000. Work will be performed in Cadillac, Michigan; Antlers, Oklahoma; and Accident, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by May 2022. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $3,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with four offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded May 12, 2017)

Serco Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $101,484,886 firm-fixed-price with cost reimbursement and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for chemical management services to support the Fleet Readiness Center East, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast and Fleet Readiness Center Southwest. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. The maximum dollar amount is for the life of the contract. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. Locations of performance are Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and California, with a May 15, 2022, performance completion date. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2017 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania (SP3300-17-C-5003).

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

