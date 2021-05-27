Companies Sought to Host Student Apprenticeships

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, May 27, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Local companies can become part of an innovative apprenticeship program in Southern Maryland that trains and prepares students to fill workforce shortages in STEM or manufacturing career fields.

Tech Jobs Rule is an initiative with the James A. Forrest Technology Center, the Strategic Education Office of NAWCAD, The Patuxent Partnership, and other TPP member companies.

Those interested can download the Initial Industry Interest Form here.

Students can apply for the program after completing one to two years of training at the Forrest Center in Leonardtown.

Talented high school students who are interested in skilled work in manufacturing and STEM fields are given paid apprenticeship opportunities with local industry and the government. These organizations assess the demand for skilled workers in specific areas.

For more information on Tech Jobs Rule contact:

MaryKay Myers, The Patuxent Partnership – marykay.myers@paxpartnership.org

Mary Jane Selph, Tech Job Rules Apprenticeship Coordinator – maryjane.selph@paxpartnership.org

Ellen Servetnick, NAWCAD Strategic Education Office – Ellen.Servetnick@navy.mil

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.