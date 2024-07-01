Companies Sought for Apprenticeship Program

Posted on Monday, July 1, 2024

Apprenticeship Maryland Program/Tech Jobs Rule and the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center welcome local companies to participate in the Youth Apprenticeship Program. The Patuxent Partnership wants to increase the number of apprentices and business partners for the 2024-25 school year.

Forrest Tech Center in Leonardtown is working to place students in apprenticeship positions between now and September 2024. Calvert and Charles counties are also in discussion for 2024-2025.

If your company plans to participate next school year, complete the 2024-2025 Youth Apprentice Industry Request Form. Submit the form to [email protected].

Check out the AMP/TJR video here.

Companies in Calvert County can contact Michelle McGuffin at [email protected], and companies in Charles County can reach Sandy Rooney at [email protected].

