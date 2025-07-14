Companies Sought for Apprenticeship Program

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, July 14, 2025

The Apprenticeship Maryland Program/Tech Jobs Rule wants local companies to participate in the Youth Apprenticeship Program for the 2025-2026 school year. AMP/Tech Jobs Rule is a program with the Dr. James A. Forrest Technology Center, The Patuxent Partnership, some TPP member companies, and the Strategic Education Office of NAWCAD.

Employers interested in the program should fill out a 2025-2026 industry request form here.

Check out the AMP/TJR video here.

Talented tech center students who are interested in skilled work in manufacturing, business operations, and STEM fields are given paid apprenticeship opportunities with local industry and the government. These organizations assess the demand for skilled workers in specific areas.

When there is a need for specific work expertise, paid apprenticeship opportunities are established. Students who will be entering their final year of high school and have completed at least one to two years at the Forrest Center, are eligible to apply for these apprenticeship opportunities. There is an interview process after which, in conjunction with student resumes and academic performance, students are hired.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.