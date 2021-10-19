October 19, 2021

Community

Community Assistance Day will be held from 11 am to 2 pm October 29. The outdoor event will be held at Lexington Park United Methodist Church at 21760 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Rain date will be November 5.

The event is being sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Homelessness Prevention Board. Three Oaks Center supports the board.

Three Oaks is a nonprofit organization in Lexington Park that provides food and shelter for the homeless population in the area. The center offers programs that provide the homeless in St. Mary’s County with housing, stabilization, assessment, and referral to appropriate resources so that they may return to living productive, self-sufficient lives in the community.

Members of the St. Mary’s County Homelessness Prevention Board include St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services, Three Oaks Center, St. Mary’s County Housing Authority, St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Library, St. Mary’s County Department on Aging and Human Services, St. Mary’s County Public Schools, The Mission, WARM, and Bowes & Associates.

To learn more about Three Oaks Center, visit its Leader member page.

