Commissioners, Pax CO Meeting Postponed

The joint meeting of the St. Mary’s County commissioners and Naval Air Station Patuxent River commanding officer scheduled for Tuesday, October 7, 2025, has been postponed.

The Navy has requested to postpone the meeting due to the lapse in appropriated federal funding for FY26. While the base remains operational, it will be prioritizing mission operations at this time. The joint meeting will be rescheduled for a later date, to be announced.

The remainder of the commissioners’ schedule for October 7 will remain unchanged:

1pm – Regular business meeting

2pm – Visit from the Maryland Association of Counties.

6:30pm – Joint meeting with the St. Mary’s County legislative delegation

Residents and organizations were invited to submit proposals to the commissioners for their consideration this August and may view the proposals here.

Commissioner meetings air on St. Mary’s County government TV Channel 95 and are available for on-demand viewing on the county’s YouTube Channel post-production. Commissioner decisions and related documents are available on the St. Mary’s government website in BoardDocs.

Meetings are held on the first floor of the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.