Coming Soon: Community Garden in Lex Park

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Coming soon: a community garden in Lexington Park. The garden is planned for an open area on South Coral Drive across from the Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Manor Passive Park.

The purpose of the community garden is to fulfill the Lexington Manor Master Plan and to provide a community gathering space and resource where citizens and groups can grow fresh produce, according to the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership.

The garden will create an opportunity for community groups to connect with citizens and provide education about the financial, health, and environmental benefits of growing and eating fresh, local produce. Click through a presentation to learn more about the project and see how organizations can get involved.

Community gardens encourage participants to share in the maintenance and products of a garden in a public open space, including fresh fruits and vegetables.

Community gardens offer many physical, environmental, and mental health benefits, including:

Access to healthy, fresh fruits and vegetables at a low cost.

Opportunities for physical activity and skill building.

Creating green space and beautifying vacant lots.

Reviving and beautifying public parks.

Opportunities for skill-building and developing a rewarding hobby.

Decreasing violence in some neighborhoods.

Improving social well-being through strengthening social connections.

Opportunities for stress reduction and mindfulness.

Those interested can provide feedback for the planning of the garden with this survey.