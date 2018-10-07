Columbus Day Closings Announced

Posted by Publisher on Sunday, October 7, 2018 · Leave a Comment

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in observance of Columbus Day. Offices will reopen for normal business on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

The St. Andrews Landfill, six convenience centers, and St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will be open and operate as normal on Oct. 8. However, the Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) and senior nutrition centers will be closed on Oct. 8.

All St. Mary’s County Library branches (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will be open for regular hours on Oct. 8.

The three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) will be closed on Oct. 8 and there will be no deliveries of home-delivered meals.

St. Clement’s, Piney Point Museums Open

The St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and the Piney Point Museum and Historic Park in Piney Point will be open Oct. 8 between the hours of noon and 4 pm.