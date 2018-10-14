College Sessions Highlight Health Sciences

The College of Southern Maryland Health Pathways information sessions, given in collaboration by the college’s Division of Health Sciences and the Department of Continuing Education/workforce Development, will offer information about all of the college’s Health Sciences programs as well as information about the competitive admissions and petition process.

The sessions are open to anyone interested in pursuing a health program (credit or non-credit) at CSM. The sessions are free.

The schedule for the sessions:

1 pm Oct. 19. College of Southern Maryland La Plata Campus, Community Education (CE) Building, Room 101, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata.

1 pm Oct. 26. College of Southern Maryland Prince Frederick Campus, Building A, Room 236, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick.

For more information, call 301-934-7631. To RSVP, visit the college’s website here.

The mission of the Health Sciences Division is to educate future health professionals through exemplary academic programs and collaborative community partnerships.

The Health Sciences Division strives to:

Foster lifelong learning, competence, and integrity in a diverse student population.

Promote students’ commitment to their respective profession and community.

Provide opportunities for student learning through cutting edge technology and exceptional practical experiences.

Areas of study include: Emergency Medical Services, Health Information Management/Medical Coding, Nursing, Massage Therapy, Medical Assisting, Medical Lab Technology, Pharmacy Technician, and Physical Therapy Assistant.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.