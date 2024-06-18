CoCreators Release Summer Reading List

Posted by Walden Wise on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Summer is here! Time to dive into our Summer Reading List, back by popular demand. Last year, we introduced a collection of books that struck a chord with many of you. This year, we’re bringing it back, not just for those who loved it before, but for every CoCreator looking to explore or deepen their understanding and practice.

Discover new ways to foster connection.

Because growth and learning never stop and there’s always something new to discover. Our curated list is crafted to support your emotional health and personal development, and to enhance the way you connect with the children in your life. We’ve included a thoughtfully crafted set of self-reflection prompts and related each book to one of our 3 Guiding Practices. Read the book list online or download the PDF.

Knowledge and Insight: Each book has been carefully selected by our Scientific Advisors to complement the Walden Wise guiding practices, offering valuable perspectives on emotional health, authentic relationships, and more.

Practical Application: The insights from these books are more than just theoretical; they’re directly applicable to the daily practice you are crafting each day to support children’s emotional well-being.

Implement and Inspire: The self-reflection prompts will help you discover how to practically apply the insights and strategies from your reading into your daily interactions with children. Uncover new methods to foster their emotional health and well-being, making a meaningful difference in their lives and your own.

Why It Matters

Our reading list isn’t just about personal development—it’s about making a tangible difference in the lives of children

Whether you’re revisiting or exploring for the first time, these books have something to offer every CoCreator.

Happy Reading,

Psst… Sharing is Caring

We believe in spreading knowledge and resources far and wide, especially when it comes to supporting the emotional health of children. As a nonprofit, we provide all our insights and tools free of charge—no hooks, just help. If you’ve found value in what we’re doing, why not share this email? Just forward it to friends, family, or colleagues who might appreciate it. The links will stay live, so they too can explore and benefit from the CoCreator journey. Let’s make a positive ripple together

The Walden Wise Team

P.S If you love this resource, we have so many more to support your journey supporting the kids in your life. Check out our entire “always free” CoCreator Collection

Children live in worlds created by adults. Yet, the very information that could often help us improve the experience of childhood is far removed from our daily lives. The solutions that exist remain out of our reach.

Walden Wise is a new community dedicated to bringing caring adults closer to each other and what works on behalf of children. We refer to our community members as CoCreators – caring adults who want to improve the lives of children by attending to their emotional health.

Please join us as we share valuable resources, connections and experiences to help you nurture the emotional health of the kids in your life.

