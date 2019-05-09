Charges Dropped Against Fitzgerald CO

The Fitzgerald CO tells his side of the collision with a merchant vessel in 2017, killing seven sailors. Cmdr. Bryce Benson’s 18-page rebuttal to accusations against him was his first public statements regarding the collision off the coast of Japan, reports Navy Times. The Navy dropped all criminal charges against Benson and issued a letter of censure. Charges were also dropped for Lt. Natalie Combs.

A pair of bipartisan lawmakers introduce a bill to help small companies get Pentagon contracts, reports Defense News. The bill seeks re-authorization and improvements to DoD’s Mentor-Protégé Program designed to partner small businesses with larger, experienced defense companies.

The Navy hospital ship, the USS Comfort, heads to Caribean, and South and Central American nations coping with Venezuelan refuges fleeing economic and political crisis, reports Navy Times. Comfort will leave in June on a five-month mission.

A US Marine F-35 squadron will deploy on a British aircraft carrier in 2021, reports Military.com. The Marine Corps first tested its F-35B fighter jet aboard the Queen Elizabeth, but this will be the first inter-nation deployment.

Lockheed offers DoD a 10 percent cut to its $80M F-35 during negotiations of its largest sale yet of the JSF, reports Defense One. The reduction helps meet 2020 targets for the price of the jet, although the Pentagon recently found the F-35′s operational goal of a $25,000 per flying hour may be unattainable, according to Defense News.

The Navy is considering stripping its advanced gun system from its new stealth destroyers, reports Defense News. The guns are already in layup where they may remain.

The Navy awarded Lockheed an $184 million contract to expand its electronic warfare scan for missiles to also tune into ships, radio traffic, and other key electronic signals, reports C4ISRNET.

The Air Force’s new trainer jet is attracting the Navy’s and Marine Corps’ interests, reports Defense News.

Navy plans to surge submarine spending to $5 billion by 2024, reports Bloomberg on the service’s latest annual report to Congress.

The Navy’s Undersea Rescue Team put lessons learned from the 2017 loss of an Argentine sub to the test in an Alaskan rescue exercise, reports USNI. Speed of mobilization is of utmost importance. The exercise took 38 hours to mobilize instead of the days in took in 2017.

The US military is sending a carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Middle East as a show of force to Iran, reports Business Insider.

SecState Mike Pompeo’s secret Iraq trip amid Iran tensions, reported by Military Times.

The E/A-18G Growler electronic attack plane is about to get even more lethal, reports Defense News.

Contracts:

ICF Inc. LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded a $330,714,321 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for professional technical and management support services to establish and maintain cyberspace operations and enable product lines, programs and projects to include interoperability of systems, services and capabilities at the tactical, operational and strategic levels. This is one of nine multiple award contracts. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. This three-year contract includes two two-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $802,045,896. All work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed May 6, 2022. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through May 6, 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy); other procurement (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and potential other funding to include Defense Working Capital Fund and Foreign Military Sales funding. This contract was competitively procured via request for proposal N66001-18-R-0001 which was published on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Eighteen offers were received and nine were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-19-D-3409).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is being awarded a $304,326,147 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for professional technical and management support services to establish and maintain cyberspace operations and enable product lines, programs and projects to include interoperability of systems, services and capabilities at the tactical, operational and strategic levels. This is one of nine multiple award contracts. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. This three-year contract includes two two-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $741,278,402. All work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed May 6, 2022. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through May 6, 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy); other procurement (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and potential other funding to include Defense Working Capital Fund and Foreign Military Sales funding. This contract was competitively procured via request for proposal N66001-18-R-0001 which was published on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Eighteen offers were received and nine were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-19-D-3410)

Perspecta Engineering Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded a $303,565,184 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for professional technical and management support services to establish and maintain cyberspace operations and enable product lines, programs and projects to include interoperability of systems, services and capabilities at the tactical, operational and strategic levels. This is one of nine multiple award contracts. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. This three-year contract includes two two-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $739,941,512. All work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed May 6, 2022. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through May 6, 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy); other procurement (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and potential other funding to include Defense Working Capital Fund and Foreign Military Sales funding. This contract was competitively procured via request for proposal N66001-18-R-0001 which was published on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Eighteen offers were received and nine were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-19-D-3415).

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $276,573,342 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for professional technical and management support services to establish and maintain cyberspace operations and enable product lines, programs and projects to include interoperability of systems, services and capabilities at the tactical, operational and strategic levels. This is one of nine multiple award contracts. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. This three-year contract includes two two-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $677,769,136. All work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed May 6, 2022. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through May 6, 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy); other procurement (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and potential other funding to include Defense Working Capital Fund and Foreign Military Sales funding. This contract was competitively procured via request for proposal N66001-18-R-0001 which was published on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Eighteen offers were received and nine were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-19-D-3407).

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, is awarded a $273,941,498 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for professional technical and management support services to establish and maintain cyberspace operations and enable product lines, programs and projects to include interoperability of systems, services and capabilities at the tactical, operational and strategic levels. This is one of nine multiple award contracts. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. This three-year contract includes two two-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $672,034,026. All work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed May 6, 2022. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through May 6, 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy); other procurement (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and potential other funding to include Defense Working Capital Fund and Foreign Military Sales funding. This contract was competitively procured via request for proposal N66001-18-R-0001 which was published on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Eighteen offers were received and nine were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-19-D-3408).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $273,242,902 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for professional technical and management support services to establish and maintain cyberspace operations and enable product lines, programs and projects to include interoperability of systems, services and capabilities at the tactical, operational and strategic levels. This is one of nine multiple award contracts. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. This three-year contract includes two two-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $673,172,297. All work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed May 6, 2022. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through May 6, 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy); other procurement (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and potential other funding to include Defense Working Capital Fund and Foreign Military Sales funding. This contract was competitively procured via request for proposal N66001-18-R-0001 which was published on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Eighteen offers were received and nine were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-19-D-3411).

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $234,743,621 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for professional technical and management support services to establish and maintain cyberspace operations and enable product lines, programs and projects to include interoperability of systems, services and capabilities at the tactical, operational and strategic levels. This is one of nine multiple award contracts. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. This three-year contract includes two two-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $569,177,650. All work will be performed in San Diego, California, and work is expected to be completed May 6, 2022. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through May 6, 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy); other procurement (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and potential other funding to include Defense Working Capital Fund and Foreign Military Sales funding. This contract was competitively procured via request for proposal N66001-18-R-0001 which was published on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Eighteen offers were received and nine were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-19-D-3413).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Bethpage, New York, is awarded a $13,517,069 modification (P00003) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001919C0015) to expand the analysis and design of the Next Generation Jammer Low Band (NGJ LB) controller, receiver, exciter, and power generation subsystems. In addition, this modification provides for NGJ LB technique development, incorporation of updated goals documents, and environmental testing of the transmitter group. Work will be performed in Bethpage, New York (40 percent); Linthicum, Maryland (32 percent); North Amityville, New York (12 percent); Tempe, Arizona (12 percent); and Melville, New York (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,517,069 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

