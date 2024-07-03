Celebrate July 4th @ the Wharf

Join Leonardtown for an Independence Day celebration at Fourth at the Wharf on July 4 from 3 – 7pm.

The event at Leonardtown Wharf promises a day filled with family fun, music, contests, and festivities.

The event is brought to you by the Town of Leonardtown and Leonardtown Business Association and made possible by sponsors Realtor Jimmy Hayden of RE/MAX 100 and Homes for Heroes, Mattingley Gardiner Funeral Home, Earthwise Pet Leonardtown, and Town Market.

Throughout the afternoon, enjoy the crab derbies, watermelon eating contests, a dog parade, a live concert with Midnight Sunsets and more. Bring the family, friends, and neighbors for a day of fun, music, and patriotic pride. Tasty eats, treats, and beverages available for purchase. In addition to live music, contests, and activities visit vendors that have golf activities, pony rides, axe throwing, art activities, and more.

Attendees will be able to join in the fun by land or water – catch free shuttle rides from the Leonardtown Trolley provided by Patuxent Transportation from the Leonardtown Square down to the Wharf (the trolley is scheduled to run from 3 – 8pm) or pull up to the town’s new slips in your boat.

Land lovers, bring your own lawn chairs or blankets.

