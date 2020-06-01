Catapult Launch a Test, Not Hair-Raising Mishap

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, June 1, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Two videos shared online show an F-35C launching under limited catapult power from an aircraft carrier, reports Business Insider. Two different camera angles helped convey the intensity of the launch. “The folks at PAX River needed to find the lowest amount of energy that the catapult needed in order to safely launch an F-35C … they definitely found it!” reads the Instagram post.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX passed the first part of its final test flight for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, reports Time. The Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida with two NASA astronauts on board on Saturday. For NASA, the launch was validation that the private sector could handle the burden of human spaceflight, reports The Washington Post.

The University System of Maryland is giving a glimpse at how things will change the system’s “new normal” brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, reports WTOP News. Remote learning isn’t going anywhere come fall as the system said its 12 institutions will provide a hybrid of both online learning and in-person classes.

National Guard orders authorizing domestic coronavirus response missions will be extended through mid-August, reports Military Times, after controversy surrounding the problematic end date next month for their work. The Title 32 orders were set to expire June 24, 89 days after the president first approved them.

Military.com reports the Pentagon is considering hazardous duty pay for the more than 55,000 National Guard, Reserve, and active duty troops called up or deployed to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said during a virtual town hall meeting last week.

House lawmakers passed legislation ensuring veterans will see a cost-of-living boost next year if Social Security officials approve one for their recipients.

The US Navy P-8A Poseidon was flying in international airspace last week when two armed Russian Su-35E fighters hemmed into it, reports Popular Mechanics. Videos taken on both sides of the P-8A confirm the Navy’s account.

The US Navy once again challenged Chinese claims in the South China Sea, reports CNN, sailing the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin near the Paracel Islands.

NAVSEA’s Naval COVID Rapid Response Team has taken in more than 100 ideas for potential ways to prevent or eradicate a COVID-19 outbreak on a ship or submarine, reports USNI News, and the team continues to research these ideas to push the most promising ones out to the fleet.

For the first time, four combatant commands are linking up to share data during a homeland defense exercise designed to stop an enemy aircraft breaking into US airspace, reports Breaking Defense. The late May exercise took place off the East Coast and was run by the US Northern Command and involves Space, Transportation and Strategic commands, along with the Navy’s 2nd Fleet.

Jobseekers might be having a tough time during the pandemic, but there are some areas where job prospects are better than ever. The Business Journals report the California-Lexington Park, MD, area is among the top 10 spots for the best-paying jobs and the most stable industries.

The new outpatient clinic at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home is expected to open in the fall, reports somdnews.com. A CHVH official said the opening will not be until September.

The 2020 Warrior Games have been canceled by the Marine Corps over COVID-19 concerns, reports Military Times. The games had been scheduled to take place in San Antonio, TX, in late September.

The 2020 Boston Marathon was canceled amid concern about the spread of the coronavirus, marking the first time since the race started in 1897 that it was called off, reports Patch.com.

The State Department has released plans for a phased reopening of passport facilities for Americans once again looking to travel internationally, reports Federal News Network. Due to a “dramatic decrease in revenue” during the pandemic, employees at US Citizenship and Immigration Services may face administrative furloughs in July — unless Congress steps in with emergency supplemental funding, FNN also reports.

Contracts:

Ad Hoc Research Associates LLC, Havre de Grace, Maryland (W91CRB-20-D-0017); Beshenich Muir and Associates LLC, Leavenworth, Kansas (W91CRB-20-D-0018); Digiflight Inc., Columbia, Maryland (W91CRB-20-D-0019); Integrated Defense Applications LLC, El Paso, Texas (W91CRB-20-D-0020); Joint Research and Development Inc., Stafford, Virginia (W91CRB-20-D-0021); Man-Machine Systems Assessment Inc., El Paso, Texas (W91CRB-20-D-0022); and Science and Technology Corp., Hampton, Virginia (W91CRB-20-D-0023), will compete for each order of a $249,000,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract to provide engineering and test support services across all directorates and divisions within the US Army Evaluation Center, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 27, 2025. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Metron Inc., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $32,199,767 ceiling increase and 36-month period of performance extension modification to previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N65236-17-C-8000 for research and development of a mission planning and execution aid tool to support strategic fleet operations. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia (81%); and San Diego, California (19%), and is expected to be complete by May 2023. This modification brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $52,574,968. Fiscal 2020 research, development, testing and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,362,374 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

Kings Bay Support Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $23,589,660 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification (N69450-11-D-7578) for the exercise of the option to extend services for base operations support services at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. The work to be performed provides for all labor, facilities management, supervision, tools, materials, equipment, incidental engineering, environmental services and transportation to effectively execute base operations support services. Work is expected to be complete by November 2020. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $365,830,721. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $15,831,705 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Vectrus-J&J Facilities Support LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado, is awarded a $23,274,230 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N62470-20-D-0011) for base operations support (BOS) services at Naval Support Activity, Annapolis, Maryland, to include services at the US Naval Academy. Work will be performed in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. The BOS services to be performed include general information, management and administration, facility management, facility investment, pest control, integrated solid waste management, pavement clearance, special events, utility management, electrical, natural gas, wastewater, steam, water, chiller plant and transportation. Work is expected to be complete by August 2027. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and six option periods, is $154,100,049. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $15,172,106 for recurring work will be obligated on an individual task order issued during the base period. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, and nine proposals were received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $17,916,867 modification (P00286) to previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-06-C-0081. This modification provides logistics, program management, training, configuration management and sustaining engineering support for the H-53K system demonstration and test article aircraft. Work will be performed in Shelton, Connecticut (57%); New River, North Carolina (35%); Patuxent River, Maryland (5%); and Bohemia, New York (3%). This modification includes pre-initial operational test and evaluation scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and software updates as well as product support packages, repair of repairable analysis and identification and interim supply support provisioning. Additionally, various pieces of peculiar support equipment and common support equipment may be identified and procured under this modification. Work is expected to be complete by December 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,500,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land and Armaments LP, Sterling Heights, Michigan, is awarded an $11,038,019 modification for cost-plus-fixed-fee Contract Line Item Number 8101 to previously awarded contract M67854-16-C-0006 for Phase Two of the design and development for the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) medium caliber cannon mission role variant. The ACV program is managed within the portfolio of Program Executive Officer Land Systems, Quantico, Virginia. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania (85%); and Aiken, South Carolina (15%), and is expected to be complete by March 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $3,885,873 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification was not competitively procured, in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 and 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Azusa, California, has been awarded a $7,304,322 firm-fixed-price and cost-reimbursement modification (P00013) to contract FA8823-17-C-0001 for Defense Meteorological Satellite Program sensor sustainment. This contract modification provides for the exercise of an option for sensor sustainment of the Defense Meteorological Satellite Program on-orbit constellation being provided under the basic contract. Work will be performed in Azusa, California; Baltimore, Maryland; Boulder, Colorado; and Dallas, Texas, and is expected to be completed May 31, 2021. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $29,309,850. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Space and Missiles Systems Center, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia (H92238-20-C-0001) was awarded a $22,699,935 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for a De Havilland Canada Dash 8 aircraft, with modifications in support of US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) requirements. The contract is multi-year and funded with fiscal 2020 procurement, defense-wide appropriations. The majority of the work will be performed in Bridgewater, Virginia. This is a non-competitive award and in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. USSOCOM, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, was awarded a $33,302,166 modification (P00032) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0058 for continued contactor logistics support services in Afghanistan. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Gaithersburg, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2020 Afghanistan Security Forces (Army) funds in the amount of $33,302,166 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

GFP Group LLC, Corpus Christi, Texas (W911SA-20-D-2014); MDJ Contracting Inc., Dallas, Texas (W911SA-20-D-2015); Sames Inc., McAllen, Texas (W911SA-20-D-2016); Arevalos Trade Co. LLC, San Antonio, Texas (W911SA-20-D-2017); and Miami Technology Solutions LLC, Reston, Virginia (W911SA-20-D-2018), will compete for each order of the $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide construction services for a broad range of renovation and construction projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with 14 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2025. The 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, is the contracting activity.

Digiflight, Columbia, Maryland, was awarded an $18,193,257 modification (000456) to contract W31P4Q-09-A-0012 for programmatic support services for the Apache attack helicopter project office. Work will be performed in Columbia, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Army) funds and 2020 Foreign Military Sales (Egypt, India, Indonesia, Israel, Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Morocco, UAE and UK) funds in the amount of $18,193,257 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $16,056,758 modification (BA0137) to contract N00104-08-AZF43 to provide SAP software licenses, third-party software licenses co-developed with SAP, and associated maintenance in support of the Army’s financial and logistics enterprise resource planning programs. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds; and Army working capital and research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $16,056,757 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Elbit Systems of America, Roanoke, Virginia, was awarded an $8,977,727 modification (P00008) to contract W56JSR-17-D-0017 to ensure continued support for the Army Communications Electronics Command Integrated Logistics Support Center. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2022. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Alion Science and Technology, McLean, Virginia (FA8612-20-D-0001); Apogee Research, Arlington, Virginia (FA8612-20-D-0002); World Wide Technology, St. Louis, Missouri (FA8612-20-D-0003); BAE Systems, San Diego, California (FA8612-20-D-0004); Boeing Defense Systems, St. Louis, Missouri (FA8612-20-D-0005); Borsetta, Denver, Colorado (FA8612-20-D-0006); CACI, Chantilly, Virginia (FA8612-20-D-0007); Chooch Intelligence Technologies, San Mateo, California (FA8612-20-D-0008); Collins Aerospace Co., Cedar Rapids, Iowa (FA8612-20-D-0009); Dell Technologies, Round Rock, Texas (FA8612-20-D-0010); Fregata Systems, St Louis, Missouri (FA8612-20-D-0011); General Dynamics, Bloomington, Minnesota (FA8612-20-D-0012); Hellebore Consulting Group, Troy, Ohio (FA8612-20-D-0013); Honeywell Aerospace, Phoenix, Arizona (FA8612-20-D-0014); Immersive Wisdom, Boca Raton, Florida (FA8612-20-D-0015); L3 Harris, Greenville, Texas (FA8612-20-D-0016); Lockheed Martin, Fort Worth, Texas (FA8612-20-D-0017); Northrop Grumman, Melbourne, Florida (FA8612-20-D-0018); Palantir, Palo Alto, California (FA8612-20-D-0019); Parsons Government Services, Colorado Springs, Colorado (FA8612-20-D-0020); Persistent Systems, New York, New York (FA8612-20-D-0021); Raytheon, McKinney, Texas (FA8612-20-D-0022); Securboration, Melbourne, Florida (FA8612-20-D-0023); Silvus Technologies, Los Angeles, California (FA8612-20-D-0024); Simple Sense, Brooklyn, New York (FA8612-20-D-0025); Solid State Scientific, Hollis, New Hampshire (FA8612-20-D-0026); Viasat, Carlsbad, California (FA8612-20-D-0027); and Wind Talker Innovations, Fife, Washington (FA8612-20-D-0028), have been awarded $950,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). These contracts provide for the development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms. The locations of performance are to be determined at the contract direct order level and are expected to be completed by May 28, 2025. These awards are the result of fair and open competition with 28 offers received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds will be used on this contract but no funds will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Rolls Royce Marine North America (RRMNA), Walpole, Massachusetts (N64498-20-R-4011); and Wartsila Defense Inc. (Wartsila), Chesapeake, Virginia (N64498-20-R-4012), are awarded $67,000,000 for indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity, firm-fixed-price contracts with firm-fixed-price task order provisions for the repair and refurbishment of controllable pitch propellers blades and fixed pitch propellers on behalf of the Naval Sea Systems Command S05Z 2SCOG Program. The contracts awarded to RRMNA and Wartsila are not to exceed a combined total of $67,000,000. Work under the RRMNA contract will be completed in Walpole, Massachusetts, and under the Wartsila contract, work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia. This requirement involves providing the repair of the US Ship Arleigh Burke DDG 51, US Ship Ticonderoga CG 47, US Ship San Antonio LPD 17, US Ship Widbey Island LSD 41, US Ship Avenger MCM 1, US Ship Peleliu LHA 6 Class Propulsion Controllable Pitch Propeller assemblies, US Ship Wasp LHD 1 and US Ship Zumwalt DDG 1000 Class Propulsion Monobloc Propellers. These propellers and blades will be provided to the contractors as government furnished materials. In addition, the contractors are responsible for the performance of all inspection requirements as specified in the statement of work. Work is expected to be complete by May 2026. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the total amount of $1,000 ($500 minimum guarantee per contract) will be obligated at time of award via individual task orders and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured using full and open competition via the Beta.SAM.gov website and three offers were received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

InCadence Strategic Solutions Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $16,048,337 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (M67854-20-D-2017) for the purchase of Identity Dominance System-Marine Corps Increment 2 (IDS-MC Inc. 2) systems and technical services. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia. The proposed contract will provide for procurement of full rate production (FRP) IDS-MC Inc. 2 systems and procurement of certain incidental support efforts associated with FRP and software maintenance such as ancillary software development services, basic software maintenance services and sparing to keep pace with technical advances and cybersecurity vulnerability abatement. Work is expected to be complete by May 2025. Fiscal 2019 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $410,736; fiscal 2020 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $3,426,145; and fiscal 2020 research, development, testing and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $342,170 will be obligated on the first delivery order immediately following contract award. Funds will not expire at the end of current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. The contract was prepared in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 and 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $15,392,275 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6258 to exercise options for production and component work. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (66%); Chantilly, Virginia (18%); and Marion, Massachusetts (16%), and is expected to be complete by June 2023. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $15,392,275 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Huntsville Rehabilitation Foundation, Huntsville, Alabama, is being awarded a $20,312,262 non-competitive commercial, firm-fixed-price contract with a one-year base value of $3,907,503 for custodial services support with four one-year option periods. This contract shall provide all labor, management, supervision, equipment, tools and supplies required to operate Missile Defense Agency custodial services in multiple locations to maintain facilities which present a clean, neat and professional appearance. The work will be performed in the National Capital Region; Dahlgren, Virginia; Huntsville, Alabama; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; and Vandenberg AFB, California, through May 31, 2025. This contract was procured via required source, Source America. Fiscal 2020-2021 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $112,671; and research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,582,371 are being obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0858-20-C-0007).

