Can Robot Targets Pivot to Virus Warriors?

A maker of realistically moving robotic military targets suggests the robots go on the offensive to kill coronavirus, reports Military.com. Marathon Targets‘ robots can move realistically, shout, and even charge the shooter for military training. The company is pitching a retrofitted version of the robots as a disinfection system able to kill the coronavirus in enclosed spaces with ultraviolet light.

The US plans to impose new restrictions on exports to China to keep semiconductor production equipment and other technology away from Beijing’s military, reports Reuters. The new rules will require licenses for US companies to sell certain items to companies in China that support the military, even if the products are for civilian use. They also do away with a civilian exception that allows certain US technology to be exported without a license.

The US Army is looking to acquire tethered unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to laser-designate ground targets from stand-off distances, reports Janes.com.

Pentagon releases verified videos of encounters between UFOs and Navy pilots, reports Military Times. After verifying the authenticity of the footage years ago, the Pentagon has finally released three videos of separate encounters between Navy pilots and unidentified flying objects.

The Pentagon’s search for billions of dollars to inject into the defense industry, reports Defense News, appears swamped in the partisan fight anticipated in the next massive relief bill to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of National Guard troops mobilized against the pandemic continues to increase, reports Military Times, with more 44,500 Air and Army National Guard professionals supporting the COVID-19 crisis response at the direction of their governors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added six symptoms of the novel coronavirus to its list. The Washington Post reports that they are: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

The Navy destroyer Kidd nears 50 coronavirus cases as more than half the 300-plus crew members await testing, reports Navy Times. The number of positive cases makes up approximately 20% of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt‘s 4,800-person crew. The aircraft carrier Nimitz heads to sea after crew were tested for coronavirus and completed a 27-day quarantine. The carrier left its homeport Naval Base Kitsap on Monday for pre-deployment training.

Fifth Domain reports a GAO reports finds the Federal Communications Commission still has data flowing through its network without proper encryption. The report found 85 of 136 information security recommendations had been implemented, 10 partially implemented and 41 not addressed.

In the military’s 2018 report on suicides within the forces, the Marines suffered the heaviest toll with a 13% increase in the suicide rate for active-duty personnel compared with the previous year, reports Military.com. The Marines were followed by the Army. In 2018, 325 active-duty service members, 81 reserve members, and 135 National Guard members took their own lives.

Lockheed Martin will perform the first phase of satellite integration for Project Blackjack, out of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, reports C4ISRNET. The project seeks to demonstrate the value of a proliferated constellation of low earth orbit satellites for DoD. Project Blackjack is expected to consist of about 20 satellites for lessons learned to feed into a future constellation of hundreds.

Studies find misconceptions about who joins the military and why, reports Military Times.

Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will fly over New York and other cities to salute first responders, reports CNN.

Military chaplains pivot to online service to soldiers in virus outbreak, reports Army Times.

Navy cancels E-4 advancement exams for active-duty and FTS sailors, reports Navy Times.

Collapse of Boeing-Embraer deal could have major impact on C-390 Millennium’s future, reports Defense News. Boeing’s termination of a $4.2 billion deal for a majority stake in Embraer’s commercial aviation business could have widespread implications on the Brazilian firm’s flagship military aircraft.

DefSec Mark Esper was too slow with coronavirus response, Senate Democrats say. According to Defense One, a letter from the lawmakers accuse the DefSec of causing confusion, showing “dangerous misunderstanding” of the virus, and harming readiness.

Federal authorities arrest two California businessmen alleged to have sought to cash in on the coronavirus pandemic by selling masks they didn’t have, reports CBS News. The men, Donald Allen, 62, and Manuel Revolorio, 37, of Rancho Cucamonga, face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

An American dependent in South Korea tests positive for coronavirus upon return from US, reports Stars and Stripes.

Contracts:

Lockheed Martin, Mission Systems and Training, Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a $13,034,943 cost-plus award-fee order (N62786-20-F-0013) against the previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00024-19-G-2313 to provide engineering and management services for Littoral Combat Ship (LCS)-19 Post Shakedown Availability (PSA). Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (53%); Mayport, Florida (23%); Hampton, Virginia (15%); and Washington, District of Colombia (9%). Lockheed Martin will provide engineering and management services in support of the following: 45,070 man-hours level of effort; and to provide the work specification, pre-fabrication and material for LCS-19 PSA. Work is expected to be complete by September 2021. Fiscal 2014 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $11,408,580 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Bath, Maine, is the contracting activity.

Risk Mitigation Consulting Inc., Destin, Florida, is awarded an $8,860,412 modification to task order N62470-20-F-4016 under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The task order is for mission assurance (MA) assessments for various locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) area of operations worldwide. Work will be performed in Florida (15%); Virginia (11%); Georgia (10%); California (7%); Maryland (6%); and Louisiana (6%). Work will also be performed outside of the US in the following locations: Bahrain (11%); Souda Bay, Greece (10%), Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (9%); Sasebo and Okinawa, Japan (8%); and Deveselu, Romania (7%). The MA assessments to be performed include assessments of installation infrastructure, industrial control systems and energy/utility management control systems. Work is expected to be complete by January of 2021. The maximum dollar value for this task order as a result of this modification will increase from $5,172,574 to $8,860,412. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $3,687,838 will be obligated on a modification to the above referenced task order. The base contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with six proposals received. NAVFAC Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-19-D-2002).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $7,730,297 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6259 to exercise and fund options for Navy equipment, long-lead material and spares. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65%); Clearwater, Florida (32%); Syracuse, New York (2%); and Marion, Florida (1%), and is expected to be complete by August 2030. Fiscal 2020 other procurement, (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,730,297 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, California (N62470-19-D-8022); Aptim Federal Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (N62470-19-D-8023); CH2M Hill Constructors Inc., Englewood, Colorado (N62470-19-D-8024); Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, California (N62470-19-D-8025); Fluor Intercontinental Inc., Greensville, South Carolina (N62470-19-D-8026); and Perini Management Services Inc., Framingham, Massachusetts (N62470-19-D-8027), are awarded a $10,000,000 modification to increase the maximum dollar value of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for global contingency construction projects worldwide. The work to be performed provides for the Navy; the Navy on behalf of the Department of Defense; the Navy on behalf of other federal agencies; and when authorized, an immediate response for construction services. The construction and related engineering services will respond to natural disasters, humanitarian assistance, conflict or projects with similar characteristics. Work will be predominately construction. The contractor may be required to provide initial base operating support services in support of the construction effort, which will be incidental to construction efforts. Work is expected to be complete by March 2024, and the term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $1,081,443,694. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on subsequent modifications for work on existing individual task orders. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Yorktown Systems Group Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $20,383,541 modification (P00038) to contract W911S0-17-C-0007 for operations support services including conducting and providing predictive modeling and trend analyses concerning global asymmetric threats. Work will be performed at Fort Meade, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of May 14, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $20,383,541 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Amentum, Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $12,000,000 modification (000266) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0028 for Army prepositioned stock logistics support services in support of maintenance, supply and transportation at Mannheim and Dulmen, Germany. Work will be performed in Mannheim, Germany, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $12,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $13,428,125 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract is for a team of experts to provide translation, transcription and interpretation services to the Office of the Chief Prosecutor. Work performance will take place in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,428,125 were awarded. The expected completion date is April 15, 2023. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-20-C-0073). (Awarded April 15, 2020)

Redhorse Corp., San Diego, California, was awarded a $9,385,703 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract supports the coordination of department-wide efforts advising senior leaders regarding national programs and policy support (NPPS) under the direct guidance of the director of NPPS. This includes advising senior leaders regarding global intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations and/or resulting in the rapid production of ISR capability from concept initiation to specialized modification to deployment into the operational theater. Work performance will take place in the Pentagon Reservation, Arlington, Virginia. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,579,209; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,806,494 were awarded. The expected completion date is Jan. 31, 2025. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-20-F-00223). (Awarded April 23, 2020)

Federal Prison Industries Inc., Washington, District of Columbia., has been awarded a $9,558,000 modification (P00003) exercising the first one-year option of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-19-D-F024) with two one-year option periods for working parkas. This is a firm-fixed-price contract. Locations of performance are Kentucky and Washington, District of Columbia, with a May 2, 2021, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

