Cameron Next History on Tap Speaker

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office photo; firstsheriff.com

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron is the next History on Tap speaker. The event will be from 6 to 8 pm Thursday, October 28.

He’ll present “What a Long, Strange Trip It’s Been” at The Rex on Washington Street in Leonardtown, MD. Mr. Cameron has spent four decades in service to the people of St Mary’s County.

Attendees will hear the good, the bad, and the strange, as well as the highs and lows of his career.

History on Tap is a program of informal talks and conversations held throughout the county. It is designed to bring together friends and neighbors — whether old-timers or newcomers — to swap stories and recollections about the county and its people.

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum at 41625 Courthouse Drive in Leonardtown. The 18th-century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center.

Beginning December 18, the Historical Society and Tudor Hall will be closed for winter break until February 16, 2022.

