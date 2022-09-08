CalvertHealth’s 13th Annual 5K Run/Walk Oct. 1

Register now for CalvertHealth’s 13th Annual 5K Run/Walk around Solomons Island on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Join the fun and run or walk around Solomons Island. Registration Begins: 7 am. Warm-up 8 am. Race Time: 8:30 am.

“As a community member and husband, I am invested in keeping quality breast cancer care close to home – and you should be too,” says Barry Friedman, CalvertHealth Foundation board member and this year’s 5K Committee Chair. “Proceeds from the 5K support the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care, the first center of its kind in our community and an important resource.”

[Mr. Friedman’s Primary Residential Mortgage office in California, MD, is also a sponsor for the run. Sponsorship details are available in a link provided below.]

The breast center is led by Dr. Theodore Tsangaris, a talented breast surgeon. As Medical Director of the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care, Dr. Tsangaris leads a multidisciplinary care team of experts employing the most sophisticated technology available today.

The breast center provides comprehensive, coordinated care centrally located in Southern Maryland, a much needed resource. Calvert County has a higher breast cancer related death rate than both the State of Maryland and the United States.

“This is a family day and this year we are introducing some fun pre-race activities,” Mr. Friedman says. “Face-painting, games and a superlative for the most spirited racer. So, wear your best pink outfit, find a tutu, spray your hair pink, and be ready to have a good time!”

Young children and strollers welcomed!

Also new to the CalvertHealth’s 13th Annual 5K Run/Walk around Solomons Island is a Facebook Fundraiser where participants or teams can create fundraisers for the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care. The largest fundraiser will be recognized during the event! “Here’s my fundraising page,” Mr. Friedman offers.

To become a sponsor or donate to the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care CLICK HERE.

Race Fee: Early Bird $40 (before Sept. 23, 2022); $50 (Day of race). Early Bird registrants guaranteed shirt and can pick up packets prior to event.

No pets, bicycles or roller blades allowed.

The CalvertHealth Foundation is focused on the development, optimization and operation of multiple charitable donation programs to maximize support for CalvertHealth Medical Center and its subsidiaries – whose vision is to provide exceptional care and make a difference in every life they touch.

The funds raised by CalvertHealth Foundation’s CalvertHealth Run/Walk will benefit the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care.

Join the fun — rain or shine — run or walk around Solomons Island.

Click here to register now for CalvertHealth’s 13th Annual 5K Run/Walk around Solomons Island on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Registration Begins: 7 am. Warm-up 8 am. Race Time: 8:30 am.

Solomons Medical Offices, 14090 H G Trueman Road, Solomons, MD 20688.

In the event of lightning, the race start may be delayed until conditions are safe. In the event of extreme weather or catastrophic conditions that pose a potential safety hazard to participants, the event will be cancelled and no refunds will be given.

Primary Residential Mortgage is located at 23131 Three Notch Road, Suite 201, California, MD 20619; (301) 737-0001.

To learn more about Primary Residential Mortgage in California, MD, visit their Leader Member Page.