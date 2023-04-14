Buy Local. Farmers Markets in Full Swing

St. Mary’s County government encourages community members to visit farmers markets to purchase locally grown and locally made products ranging from eggs, meats, and cheeses to soap, craft beverages, and baked goods.

Barns at New Market hours are Saturdays-Monday from 8am to 5pm and Sundays from noon-4pm at 29133 Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville. (April 16 with be the first day for the Sunday market.)

Home Grown Farm Market is open Saturdays from 9am to 1pm at 21078 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

California Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9am to 1pm starting April 30 in the BAE parking lot at the intersection of Route 235 and Town Creek Drive in California.

Questions may be directed to the county Department of Economic Development, by email to [email protected] or by calling 240-309-4022.

The AeroPark Farmer’s Market, hosted by Historic Sotterley, will be held at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in California. 2023 market dates are April 16, May 21, June 18, July 16, August 20, September 17, October 15, November 19, and December 17 from 9am to 1pm.

Historic Sotterley sponsors the market at the airport terminal building at 44200 Airport Road. The airport is part of the AeroPark Innovation District.