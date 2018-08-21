Building for Innovation at SM Airport

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Building for Innovation at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport will be the topic at a community briefing sponsored by The Patuxent Partnership and the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, from 8 to 10 am at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center at 44219 Airport Road in California, Md. There is no fee to attend, but to manage seating, please register here.

The program includes presentations from the St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development, S. Hunt Aero, Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, and the University of Maryland.

Topics to be covered include infrastructure development and enhancements at and around the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, airport environment (S. Hunt Aero owned land and facilities, Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, planned UMD Autonomous Research & Engineering building, Wildewood Tech Park, TechPort, airport and terminal) coming together as an innovation district, visions for developing aviation businesses and aviation community, expansion of UMD (undergrad engineering programs, UAS Test Site, Autonomous Research & Engineering Building, and TechPort).

Check-in and coffee will be available at 7:30 am. Briefing begins at 8 am:

8-8:15 am — Welcome by Bonnie Green, executive director of The Patuxent Partnership, and Rich Fleming, executive director of the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce.

8:15-8:25 am — Overview by Chris Kaselemis, director of the St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development.

8:25-8:45 am — Background on the airport by Gary Whipple, airport operations manager at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

8:45-9:05 am — Vision by Mr. Kaselemis.

9:05-9:20 am — Private sector development by Ken Reed, managing director of S. Hunt Aero.

9:20-9:40 am — University of Maryland and Matt Scassero, director of the UMD UAS Test Site.

9:40-9:55 am — Question-and-answer

About The Patuxent Partnership

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.