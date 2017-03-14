Budget Cuts Could Mean Federal Worker Layoffs

The budget cuts President Donald Trump plans to propose this week are expected to lead to layoffs among federal workers, The Washington Post reports. The president’s budget will cut back numerous programs and expedite a historic contraction of the federal workforce. Aides say the president sees a new Washington emerging from the budget process, one that prioritizes the military and homeland security while slashing other areas, including housing, foreign assistance, environmental programs, public broadcasting, and research.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to make his first trip in office to Asia this week. Stops in Tokyo, Seoul, and Beijing are expected. Los Angeles Times reports Mr. Tillerson will be faced with a range of options that include opening a dialogue with North Korea, adding new sanctions, or even launching a pre-emptive strike on North Korea.

The Navy is accelerating efforts to acquire small, mobile command and control centers around the world as part of a broader effort to consolidate IT networks and streamline operations, Defense Systems reports. The service is modernizing its Deployable Joint Command and Control — DJ2C — technology to reduce the hardware footprint and increase software-defined storage.

MSN News reports that Japan plans to dispatch its largest warship on a three-month tour through the South China Sea beginning in May, in its biggest show of naval force in the region since World War II.

VASec David Shulkin told the House Veterans Affairs Committee that he supports expanding his department’s caregiver benefits to families of veterans of all eras, and thinks the move may be far less costly than most critics expect, Military Times reports.

The Pentagon has stepped up drug testing requirements for new military recruits, DoD reports. The changes will take effect April 3.

Recent US Bureau of Labor Statistics show the unemployment rate for veterans who served in the military after 9/11 dropped to 4.6 percent in February, Military News reports. This is the most significant month-to-month dip in nearly a year, and a rate lower than non-veteran civilians.

Politico magazine asks, “Can Iraq Survive Trump?” with his foreign policy premised on the idea of America First and having said the invasion of Iraq was a terrible mistake, and that the US should have just taken the country’s oil and gotten out. “The world looks at America, and when America disengages, usually the world also disengages,” said Jalal Talabani, Iraq’s post-invasion president from 2005 to 2014.

The US Air Force Air Combat Command has a new chief. AF Gen. James Holmes, former deputy chief of staff for strategic plans and requirements, assumed leadership of the command Friday, Executivegov.com reports. Holmes succeeds Gen. Herbert “Hawk” Carlisle, who retired after a 39-year military career.

DefSec James Mattis is troubled by the reports that nude photos of female service members were secretly posted online without their permission, Military Times reports. The Pentagon chief is expected to meet with military and civilian leaders in coming days to determine what action the military will take.

Engineers from US Naval Sea Systems Command partnered with The Lamps, a nonprofit organization, to bring power to school children in Senegal. As a part of The Lamps “Let There Be Light” campaign, three Navy engineers used personal leave last month to visit the coastal city of Mbour.

Numerous NAS Pax River personnel were honored late last month during command quarters. To view photos from the event, click here.

