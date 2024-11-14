Bubby’s Farewell Christmas @ Flat Iron Farm

Exciting news! After months of hard work, Flat Iron Farm is ready to make the holiday season unforgettable with Bubby’s Farewell Christmas. Browse the schedule here and note that there are certain activities that are one night only.

Mark your calendars and join the Farm for an experience you won’t want to miss.

It promises to be a heartwarming and unforgettable celebration as the legacy of Bubby Knott is honored with this special event at Flat Iron Farm. Bubby’s family and close friends are hosting this heartfelt event, centered around supporting some of Bubby’s favorite charities.

It’s a time to reflect, celebrate, and continue Bubby’s tradition of generosity and community spirit.

This will be the final Flat Iron Farm Christmas from the Knott family, making it a truly memorable occasion.

The farm is at 45840 Flat Iron Road in Great Mills.

