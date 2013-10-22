BTE Selected for Gas Terminal Upgrade

Bob Taylor Engineering will provide geotechnical services for Dominion Cove Point to expand its LNG terminal in Lusby, Maryland, with liquefaction facilities for exporting liquefied natural gas.

The proposed liquefaction facilities, combined with existing facilities, will provide a bi-directional service of import and export of LNG. Soil borings and geotechnical engineering are required to prepare the site for the necessary upgrade.

Dominion received approval from the U.S. Department of Energy on September 11, 2013, for natural gas exports to non-Free Trade Agreement countries. On October 7, 2011, the DOE approved Dominion’s application to export to countries with Free Trade Agreements. The company filed in March with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for approval of the proposed facilities. Pending receipt of regulatory approval and permits, construction is scheduled to begin in 2014, with an in-service date of 2017.

The gas liquefied at Cove Point will come from many areas, but Dominion notes that the location has direct access to the Marcellus and Utica shale plays, two of the most prolific natural gas basins in North America.

Dominion plans to process an average of 750 million standard cubic feet per day of inlet feed gas. Natural gas-fired turbines at the proposed facility will drive the main refrigerant compressors. The facility also will generate additional power on site to meet the power demands of the liquefaction plant. The new and current facilities will share common parts such as the LNG tanks, pumps, piping and a pier in order to support both functions—importing and exporting LNG.

Dominion Cove Point’s infrastructure connects to the pipeline grid, LNG storage capacity and an updated pier. Construction will chiefly entail adding liquefaction capability.

Bob Taylor, founder of BTE, shows the plans here:

