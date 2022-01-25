Brooks Earns Navy’s Historian Qualification

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 · Leave a Comment

A Lexington Park, MD, seaman has earned the US Navy’s basic interpretive historian qualification.

Durrell Brooks serves on the USS Constitution. Duty aboard the ship is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.

The basic interpretive historian qualification means that Seaman Brooks has studied and trained on the history of the Constitution and has learned about the ship’s major historic battles, its unique design, and the life of a sailor during the 19th century.

Active-duty sailors provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

Crew members who achieve the basic interpretive historian are authorized to wear a unique command ball cap, with the word “crewmember” embroidered on the back, in place of the Navy’s standard eight-point cover or hat.

“Getting the Constitution ball cap [January 12] felt so inspiring,” the 2020 Great Mills High School graduate said. “Because it made me feel like I’m part of the Constitution‘s history and all the square rig sailors who were on the ship and came before me.”

Mr. Brooks has served the Navy for three months, and USS Constitution is his first duty station.

USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

It was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the War of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.