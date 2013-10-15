Brace for Major Earthquake Drill Thursday

We do not usually put the words “Maryland” and” frequent earthquakes” in the same sentence. However, between 1758 and 1987 the state experienced 22 minor earthquakes and from January 1990 through December 1996, Maryland experienced 35 small tremors.

In only seven years, the number of known earthquakes in Maryland more than doubled. Thus, residents are urged to participate in the Great Southeast ShakeOut, a drill that begins Thursday at 10:17 a.m. Oct. 17.

The states of Maryland, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia will participate in the earthquake drill. Similar to other drills, a signal will be broadcast on NOAA tone-alert weather radios and broadcast media. Once the signal goes out, all participants should Drop, Cover, and Hold On as if a major earthquake is occurring. Participants should stay in that position for at least 60 seconds.

This drill includes, among others, private citizens, schools, businesses, and colleges. To register, go here and include the total number of people who will participate. Resources to help you with earthquake planning are available for download on the site where you register.

For more information on Emergency Preparedness visit prepare.stmarysmd.com.

Source: St. Mary’s County Government