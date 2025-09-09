Blue Angels to Perform at Pax in 2026

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, September 9, 2025

The Blue Angels, the US Navy’s premier flight demonstration team, are scheduled to perform at the NAS Patuxent River Air Show June 20-21, 2026. The event will be free and open to the public.

Founded in 1946, the Blue Angels fly advanced F/A-18 Super Hornets at supersonic speeds, performing complex combat maneuvers in tight formations just feet apart. The Blue Angels serve as ambassadors for the Navy and Marine Corps, inspiring patriotism and educating the public on careers in naval aviation.

“The air show is more than an exhibition of aerial displays; it is a community wide events for the Navy to invite the public to see, and feel the air power, first-hand on what goes on at Pax River on a regular basis,” said Jeff Sias, NAS Pax River Fleet and Family Readiness director. “We’re fortunate Naval Air Station Patuxent River has great working relationships with our local communities and business partners and can host the Blues and other military and civilian aircraft and accomplished pilots.”

To make such an event possible, corporate partners play a critical role. Corporate partners help cover costs and strengthen the connection between the military and civilian communities.

“We appreciate and value corporate partners, from health care providers to car dealers, sunglasses brands, to a large variety of retailers and service providers. Air shows provide the perfect venue for market exposure and direct client contact,” said Doug Arnett, Pax River’s MWR director.

“Every sponsor becomes part of a proud tradition, connecting their brand with the bravery and skill of military might,” Mr. Sias said. “Collaborative business partners ensure the air show not only dazzles spectators but also strengthens the bonds between the military, corporations, and the public. Without sponsors, many essential amenities of air show would simply not be possible.”

Businesses interested in becoming part of the air show should email [email protected], or call Guillian Hunt at 804-347-3889 or email [email protected].