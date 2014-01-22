Biz Prospecting @ NG Export Facility

A $3.8 billion expansion of Dominion’s Cove Point LNG facility in Lusby, Md., is anticipated to bring 3,000 jobs to the Pax River area at the peak of construction.

Calvert County government and the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Dominion, will host a business opportunity briefing from 9:30 to 11 am Thurs., Jan. 30, 2014, at Hilton Garden Inn, Solomons, Md.

To attend, register by calling Gypsy Stephenson at 410-535-4583 or emailing stephejt@co.cal.md.us.

The briefing is aimed at local business owners and subcontractors who offer products or services that may be useful during construction, and vendors of construction products.

Expansion of the ongoing natural gas liquefaction and the addition of export facilities at the Cove Point terminal is slated to be one of the largest construction projects in Maryland’s history. Construction is expected to begin in 2014 with export operations beginning in 2017.

The project will increase the facility’s capacity to liquefy natural gas, which is done by cooling the gas until it becomes a liquid. The US currently has a surplus of natural gas. The liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be loaded onto ships docked at the existing pier. Currently, Cove Point LNG only imports natural gas for liquefaction.

The website, www.1covepoint.com, provides information for and accepts registration by suppliers, subcontractors, construction product retailers and local businesses that would like the opportunity to work with the two construction and engineering firms running the project, IHI E&C and Kiewit Energy Company. The website also includes information about the status of the project.