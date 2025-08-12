Behavioral Health Action Team to Meet

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 · Leave a Comment

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership’s Behavioral Health Action Team will meet on Friday, August 15, 2025, from 10 to 11am.

Minutes from previous meetings may be read here.

The Behavioral Health Action Team is dedicated to improving behavioral health outcomes in St. Mary’s County, including those related to mental health and substance abuse prevention and control. A variety of organizations and individuals are working together to collaboratively implement evidence-based strategies that will improve behavioral health for county residents.

Mental health and physical health are closely linked. Mental health status influences a person’s ability to maintain good physical health. Illnesses such as depression and anxiety may affect people’s ability to participate in health-promoting behaviors. Conversely, problems with physical health, such as chronic diseases, may impact mental health and decrease a person’s ability to participate in treatment and recovery.

Get involved. New members are always welcome to join the action team. To be notified of upcoming events and meetings, please sign up for membership in the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership and indicate “Behavioral Health” as your interest.