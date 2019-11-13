Ausley to Give TechTalk on Nov. 21

Join TechPort advisory board member Paul Ausley, co-founder and CEO of TerraView, for a TechTalk after-hours Fireside Chat.

The talk will be held from 4 to 6 pm Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the TechPort UAS Business Incubator at 44185 Airport Road in California, MD 20619.

TechPort is one of the tenants at the University of Maryland UAS Test Site at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport campus.

TechPort’s operations involve a collaboration of university, county government, and private business interests. S. Hunt Aero built the incubator facility, which was designed to house innovators in a way that encourages experimentation, fabrication, and collaboration. The facility includes workspace with specialized equipment available, such as 3-D printers. The operations include linkups to help entrepreneurs turn ideas into reality, and then into successful businesses.

TerraView designs and manufactures drones optimized for commercial inspection of utility lines and towers, cell towers, solar farms, bridges, and more.

Mr. Ausley founded Ausley Associates in 1997 to provide unmanned systems development and defense solutions. In 2018, he handed over the reigns to Ausley Associates and is now focusing on TerraView, a drone manufacturer he co-founded in 2017.

A resident and advocate for Southern Maryland, Mr. Ausley was previously appointed by the govenor to advise the Maryland secretary of commerce and is currently on the board of the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, also known as TEDCO. He has served on the board since April 2015.

TEDCO is an independent organization that strives to be Maryland’s lead source for entrepreneurial business assistance and seed funding for the development of startup companies in Maryland’s innovation economy.

The TechTalk event is recommended for those looking for an opportunity to learn from a fellow successful entrepreneur, someone curious about TechPort, or anyone seeking opportunities to network with fellow innovators in the unmanned aerial systems field.

Register here for the event.

For leasing information about the airport, contact Ken Reed at kreed@tqci.net or St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, 44174 Airport Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

To learn more about S. Hunt Aero, visit its Leader member page.